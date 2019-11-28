iPhone 6s hits its lowest price ever in Walmart Black Friday sale

Older smartphones may not be able to match the premium features found in the latest and greatest models, but one area where they can run rings around nw flagships is on price. And Walmart is slashing the cost of an iPhone 6s to its lowest ever price as part of the retailer's Black Friday sales.

You can now get a 32GB iPhone 6s from Walmart for $99. That's a significant cut from the $299 that the retailer normally charges for that phone. Even more significant, it means you can enjoy a still-capable iPhone that runs iOS 13 for less than $100.

iPhone 6s: Was $299 now $99 @ Walmart

This 32GB phone is tied to Straight Talk's wireless service. It's the lowest price we've seen on this iPhone model, which is a couple generations behind the current iPhone 11 family.View Deal

The iPhone 6s in this deal is tied to Straight Talk, a discount carrier with a mixed reputation for customer service. We did find that Straight Talk's network performance improved during our last round of wireless network testing, as it uses the towers of other cellular providers to offer LTE coverage.

As for the iPhone 6s, it may have come out in 2016, but it's still a decent phone with an Apple-built A9 processor, a single 12-MP camera and 4.7-inch display. Obviously, that can't compare to the feature set found in the latest iPhone 11 models, but bargain hunters will appreciate a sub-$100 phone that only calls for minimal sacrifices in terms of processing power and mobile photography. Because the iPhone 6s can run iOS 13, you still get most of the features introduced in Apple's latest mobile OS.

If you're on the lookout for a more recent iPhone, we're continuing to monitor retailers and wireless carriers for the best iPhone Black Friday deals. And we'll continue to keep an eye out for discounted iPhones as Cyber Monday sales ramp up.