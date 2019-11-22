Price drop: Black Friday iPhone 6s deal is just $149 right now

We may be in love with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro smartphones that were released back in September, but Apple’s older smartphones are still capable devices, and are great for first-time smartphone users or buyers with tight budgets.

That’s the reason why we like the offer of an iPhone 6s with a prepaid Straight Talk plan for $149 at Walmart . That’s a saving of $150 on the list pricing, and $50 lower than the initial discounted price from earlier in the week.

Straight Talk Apple iPhone 6s Prepaid Smartphone with 32GB (Space Gray or Rose Gold - was $199, now $149

An Apple smartphone that's aged beautifully, containing a potent CPU, cameras front and back capable of taking Live Photos, plus 3D Touch for extra gesture controls.

In our iPhone 6s review , written at launch back in 2015, we liked the newly introduced Rose Gold colorway (the pink-colored one) as a contrast to the faithful Space Gray, the two options Walmart is offering.

Featuring 32GB of memory for your apps, photos and other items, an efficient 1715 mAh battery and running on Apple’s A9 processor, you have the power and capacity you need for everyday usage. Apple is currently still supporting the iPhone 6s with full software updates, meaning you can make the most of iOS 13 , the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system which adds many new exciting features.

The 4.7-inch display is bright and colorful, and features 3D Touch, Apple’s gesture technology that allows you to perform different functions in supported apps by tapping lighter or harder on the screen. Below the display, there’s a Touch ID fingerprint sensor concealed in the home button, which lets you can easily unlock the phone as you pick it up.

The cameras - a 12MP sensor on the back and an 8MP one on the front - take good normal pictures, but the highlight are Live Photos, which records video of the moments before and after you hit the shutter button, creating a unique moving snapshot that you can share with others.

The $149 payment gets you just the phone, so you'll need to buy a Straight Talk service plan to get data and cell access. You can do this either from the Straight Talk website or by purchasing one of the options on the Walmart page.