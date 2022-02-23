Act fast! Apple AirPods 2 are just £99 right now on Amazon

Want some of the best wireless earbuds on the market without spending a fortune? This is the deal for you.

Right now you can get the 2nd-Generation AirPods for £99 on Amazon. We've seen these buds as high as £159 before, so this is a great opportunity to save. You can also get them at John Lewis and Curry's for the same discount.

AirPods: was £119 now £99 @ Amazon

These AirPods have just hit their lowest price ever thanks to this Amazon deal. They include a standard Apple charging case and Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

The 2nd-Gen AirPods are the cheapest AirPods Apple currently offers, and they're even better value now they're on sale. At £99, they've hit their lowest price ever, so there's no reason not to snap them up.

They pair seamlessly via Bluetooth connection, and can be worn comfortably for hours thanks to their lightweight design. Plus, with high-quality audio, all your music will sound great. These AirPods also offer 5 hours of listening time, increasing to 24 hours with the charging case. They're the best AirPods to get if you're on a budget.

If you want a little more out of your earbuds, you could opt for the 3rd-gen AirPods for £169, or the premium AirPods Pro for £189. The 3rd-Gen AirPods will let you take advantage of spatial audio, plus sweat and water resistance. Meanwhile, the AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation. But if you don't mind not having these features, you'll save a lot of money by choosing the 2nd-gen buds.

All told, we think the the second-generation AirPods are a great option at their regular price and a steal at just £99. But if you're still not sure these are your perfect earbuds, our lists of the best wireless earbuds will help you decide.