Best Keurig coffee maker 2021: all the latest models compared

The best Keurig coffee makers can not only offer the convenience of a pod coffee machine, but also a wide range of flavors and strengths from the vast supply of K-Cup pods on the market. In just a couple of minutes, a Keurig coffee maker brews a single cup of coffee, ideal if everyone in your household is in a hurry and on a different schedule. There's a minimal amount of waiting for your morning mug, no messy drips on the countertop, and you won't find yourself pouring half a pot down the drain. A Keurig works with pods containing a variety of brands and types of coffee as well as tea, cider and hot chocolate, so it's also great if everyone in the family prefers a different beverage.

Not only that, but with the move to recyclable K-Cup pods, the effect on the environment is being minimalised all the time as well. However, it's still a consideration and you'll still need to find environmentally friendly pods to reduce your footprint. There are, also a few other downsides to the speed and convenience of a Keurig coffee maker. The coffee may be weaker than what you'll get with the best coffee makers and the best espresso machines, and the pods themselves range from about 60 to 80 cents each, making them far more expensive than ground coffee.

However, with easy cleaning and a no fuss approach to your morning coffee, there are plenty of reasons to check out the best Keurig coffee makers available.

(Image credit: Keurig)

1. Keurig K-Classic Keurig's best-selling, no fuss coffee maker Reservoir Capacity: 48 ounces | Size: 13.3 x 13 x 9.8 inches | Features: Brews 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups; Automatic shut-off (2 hours) Check Amazon Visit Site Reservoir can be filled at the sink Can be used with reusable coffee filter Makes three serving sizes Automatic shut-off Largest serving size is 10 ounces

If you're looking for a basic model without too many bells and whistles to complicate things, this is the one to choose. From a full tank of water, you can make anywhere from four to eight drinks, depending on how big a cup you brew into. With a one minute brew time, this is a speedy machine indeed, and thanks to the programmable auto-off feature you won't have to worry about powering your machine on and off either. It's always ready to brew and simply shuts down when not in use.

However, if your favorite mug is huge, this might not be the machine for you, as the largest-size beverage you can select is only 10 ounces. The K-Classic comes in basic black or red.

(Image credit: Keurig)

2. Keurig K-Mini Cheaper and better for smaller spaces Reservoir Capacity: None | Size: 12.1 x 11.3 x 4.5 inches | Features: Brews 6-, 8-, 10- and 12-ounce cups; Automatic shut-off (90 seconds); Cord storage Check Amazon Visit Site Doesn't take up a lot of countertop space Can be used with reusable coffee filter Makes four serving sizes Automatic shut-off Cord storage You need to add water every time you brew Water reservoir can't be filled at the sink

The Mini is perfect if you have a small kitchen or there's only one coffee drinker in your house. At less than 5 inches wide, it's so compact you can even pack it in a suitcase and take it with you. The cord tucks away in a compartment in the back to keep things neat on the counter or on the road, and you're even getting an extra slot for storing up to 9 K-Cup pods as well.

You will have to fill it up with water each time you use it though, which means it's not ideal if you return for cup after cup throughout the morning. On the positive side, it does mean you start with fresh cold water every time you brew. You can choose your Mini in black, pale gray or Oasis, a pale teal shade.

(Image credit: Keurig)

3. Keurig K-Cafe Minimum fuss lattes and cappuccinos Reservoir Capacity: 60 ounces | Size: 11.7 x 15.3 x 12.5 x 11.7 inches | Features: Brews 6-, 8-, 10- and 12-ounce cups; Makes strong "shots" for specialty coffee drinks like cappuccino; Strong setting to increase coffee strength; Frother; Cold setting for cold, frothed milk; Automatic shut-off (2 hours); Descaling alert Check Amazon Visit Site Reservoir can be filled at the sink Can be used with reusable coffee filter Makes four serving sizes Dishwasher-safe frother for cappuccinos and lattes Automatic shut-off High-altitude setting Expensive Large

Let's face it, the reason many of us indulge in cappuccinos and lattes is because we love the frothy milk, not the espresso. If you're one of those people, you'll appreciate the K-Café's onboard frother that makes it easy to whip up a foamy topping. You can get a stronger cup of coffee by choosing a dark roast and using the shot setting.

It's a little pricier than the simpler Keurig coffee makers on this list, but if you're after that coffee shop feeling at home it's packed full of features and extra accessories to experiment with, all with easy to use buttons and smart heating for extra speed as well.

(Image credit: Keurig)

4. Keurig K-Elite This versatile model can also make iced drinks. Reservoir Capacity: 75 ounces | Size: 13.1 x 12.7 x 9.9 inches | Features: Brews 4-, 6-, 8-, 10- and 12-ounce cups; Clock; Strong setting to increase coffee strength; Cold setting for iced drinks; Hot water setting; Adjustable brew temperature; Programmable start; Quiet brew technology; Automatic shut-off (15 minutes or 2 hours); Descaling Alert Check Amazon Visit Site Can be pre-programmed to start heating water Reservoir can be filled at the sink Can be used with reusable coffee filter Makes five serving sizes Plenty of customization Automatic shut-off High-altitude setting Expensive Large

This is the Keurig for families with lots of people with many different beverage preferences. For starters, it offers serving sizes anywhere from a minuscule 4 ounces to a whopping 12.

If you don't like the lack of control many pod coffee machines offer, this is an excellent choice. You can program everything from temperature to strength, and even offers a specific setting for iced coffee as well. This seeing keeps the coffee from being diluted when you brew over ice, and you're also getting a hot water dispenser for making tea with a teabag.

The Keurig K-Elite also benefits from Quiet Brew, which minimizes noise during brewing, and reminds you when it's time to descale as well.

As you would expect, though, more options mean this model is a little more complicated to operate and takes up more space on your countertop. You can choose from brushed silver, slate and gold.

(Image credit: Keurig)

5. Keurig K-Duo Essentials Perfect for single serve or carafe brewing Reservoir Capacity: 60 ounces | Size: 13.4 x 12.8 x 12.3 inches | Features: Brews 8-, 10- and 12-ounce cups, Brews a 12-cup carafe, Automatic shut-off (1 minute after a single cup or 2 hours after a carafe) Check Amazon Visit Site Reservoir can be filled at the sink Can be used with reusable coffee filter Makes three serving sizes or a full carafe Automatic shut-off Large

With the Duo, you get a single-serve brewer and an automatic-drip coffee machine in one package. That makes it convenient for quick cups on weekday mornings and full pots to serve at weekend breakfasts and dinners. However, this device has fewer options than other Keurig coffee makers or full-size machines. There are only three single-cup sizes, no adjustable settings, and no clock for programming it ahead of time to brew a full carafe. It's also available only in black.

(Image credit: Keurig)

6. Keurig K155 OfficePRO Premier Brewing System A heavy-duty coffee maker, with a price to match. Reservoir Capacity: 90 ounces | Size: 14 x 13.9 x 10.4 inches | Features: Brews 4-, 6-, 8- and 10-ounce cups, Controls can be set to English, Spanish or French; Clock; Adjustable brew temperature; Programmable start; Quiet-brew technology; Automatic shut-off (2 hours) Check Amazon Visit Site Designed and tested to withstand heavy use Can be preprogrammed to start heating water Reservoir can be filled at the sink Makes four serving sizes Automatic shut-off Expensive Large Cannot be used with reusable coffee filter

Consider this machine if you have a home office or just a lot of heavy coffee drinkers coming through your kitchen. It's also been certified by UL to meet the demands of commercial use if you're looking to kit out a communal office space as well.

While it's the most attractive Keurig, it's also the biggest and by far the most expensive. There's an LCD screen for programming the time you want it to turn on and off, the cup size, the brew temperature and whether you prefer it to read out in English, Spanish or French. With its huge 90-ounce water tank, the PRO can brew nine to 22 cups of coffee before it needs refilling. Available only in silver.

How we picked

To come up with our list of the best Keurig coffee makers, we looked at various review sites, including Wirecutter and Wired, as well as user reviews on sites such as Amazon.

How does a Keurig coffee maker work?

Keurig coffee makers use K-Cups, small sealed pods containing ground coffee. After inserting the pod into a compartment in the coffee maker, you then select the size drink you want. The machine then pierces holes in either end of the pod and forces water through the ground coffee in the pod and down into your mug. Once the water is hot, the brewing process takes just a little over a minute.

Keurig coffee makers and the environment

Until recently, K-Cups were not recyclable and wound up in landfills. New recyclable K-Cups made of polypropylene have been developed and have been rolled out across the US through 2019 and 2020. Keurig promised that by the end of 2020, all K-Cups will be recyclable, however there hasn't been an update on this initiative since then. That means you may have to double check you are buying a recyclable K-Cup pod. To identify recyclable pods, look for a symbol on the package if you're buying them at a store, or on the listing on Keurig.com if you're shopping online.

Although the pods are recyclable, they are not compostable. And they're only recyclable if you take the time to peel off the lid, toss or compost the coffee grounds inside and then rinse out the pods before throwing them in your recycling bin. There is also a concern that because they are so small, the K-Cups may be filtered out at recovery facilities and still wind up in landfills.

You can purchase a so-called My K-Cup Reusable Filter that you can use with your own ground coffee and then wash and reuse. Although it solves some of the problems associated with the pods, it does reduce the convenience of brewing with a Keurig, especially if you have many people using the machine throughout the day.

How to care for and maintain a Keurig coffee maker