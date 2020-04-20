The new iPhone SE 2020 is a mighty good deal, and one you'll want to keep safe with one of the best iPhone SE cases. For just $399, Apple's new budget handset has the company's industry-leading A13 Bionic processor — the very same CPU inside the iPhone 11 Pro — as well as wireless charging, water resistance and a 12-megapixel rear camera that will benefit from all of Cupertino's imaging tricks, like Smart HDR.

That makes it worth protecting. And this being a new iPhone, there are no shortage of case options from accessory makers everywhere. Whether you're in the market for a cheap TPU case, an exquisite leather option or something super slim to preserve your new iPhone's slender proportions, our list of the best iPhone SE cases will have something for you.

The best iPhones you can buy today

iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone 11: All the differences explained

What are the best iPhone SE 2020 cases?

There's no single best iPhone SE case, simply because each and every user is going to be looking for something different.

That said, some cases rise to the forefront as good all-around options for most people. Smartish's Kung Fu Grip, Tech 21's Impact Clear and Speck's Presidio Pro are great choices for users who don't need the most luxurious or flashiest case around, yet value drop protection and grip very highly. They all look pretty sharp, too.

Those looking for something fancier, with the first-party fit-and-finish that only Apple can provide, should wisely go for the company's own leather case. It's gorgeous, and comes in a selection of hues that perfectly match the colors Apple's chosen for the iPhone SE.

If you're more practically inclined, or looking for something rugged, we recommend Spigen's Slim Armor CS wallet case, as well as OtterBox's Defender Pro. The first has space for two credit cards, while the latter offers complete protection in every sense, from a built-in screen shield to doors for the phone's Lightning port.

Fans of extremely slim cases who are more mindful of scratches than drops should check out Spigen's Thin Fit and Totalee's Thin Case. And finally, if you're interested in a case that's kind to the environment, Incipio's Organicore is a 100% compostable solution that sacrifices nothing in terms of premium build quality.

Oh, and one more thing: Because the iPhone SE shares the exact same dimensions of the iPhone 8 (and the iPhone 7 before that), you can use the same old cases that fit those devices on Apple's latest budget iPhone. In fact, many case makers are merely reselling their old models with a new label as a result of this. Still, this is great news for customers, because it means you can save some cash by opting for an older iPhone case that's already been discounted after sitting on the shelves for a few years.

The best iPhone SE 2020 cases right now

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPhone SE Leather Case

Materials: Leather with microfiber lining | Color options: Black, Midnight Blue, Red | Wireless charging compatibility: Yes

Apple-quality fit and finish

Colors complement iPhone SE well

Will age over time, as all leather cases do

Not the cheapest

Apple offers two cases for the iPhone SE: A silicone case, which costs $35, and the leather option you see here, which costs $10 more. Apple's silicone cases always look nice when you get them, though they're also prone to wearing down very fast, with the soft-touch outer layer becoming gradually stickier over time before chipping off in frequently-touched areas. That was my experience when I had the same case for my iPhone 7 a few years back, and a cursory browsing of Reddit demonstrates I'm not alone.

For that reason, we'd rather recommend Apple's leather case, which is more durable than the silicone version, and looks and feels better, too. For the iPhone SE, the official leather case comes in Black, Midnight Blue and Red, with aluminum-accented buttons over the volume and power keys color matched to the leather, and an embossed Apple logo on the back that looks super classy. And at $45, it's actually reasonably priced as far as leather cases go, making this one of the best iPhone SE cases for a mix of style and substance.

(Image credit: Smartish)

Smartish Kung Fu Grip Case for iPhone SE

Materials: TPU with textured sides | Color options: Black Onyx, Blue Jade | Wireless charging compatibility: Yes

Very cheap

Super snug fit

Excellent grippy textxure

Limited color selection

Once known as the Silk Base Grip, this case from Smartish has long been a personal favorite. I have a Kung Fu Grip on my iPhone 11 Pro, and I love it. The texture of the sides feels super grippy, ensuring fewer drops; the buttons are very clickable; and the overall fit and finish is of a very high quality, which is impressive considering this case costs just $17.

It's sturdy, too. Air pocket corners ensure that if your iPhone SE does take a tumble, it'll have the best chance of surviving. And while it's not the most slender case in the world, it doesn't add as much heft as some bulkier options on this list — making it a good middle ground for users who want the peace of mind of protection, but not at the expense of design and pocketability. We just wish Smartish offered it in more colors.

(Image credit: Tech21)

Tech21 Impact Clear for iPhone 8/SE

Materials: Hard plastic with TPU sides | Color options: Clear Smoke | Wireless charging compatibility: Yes

6.6 feet of drop protection without adding much bulk

Attractive design

Anti-yellowing finish

Back texture susceptible to scratches

This one may seem like cheating, but iPhone 8 cases do indeed fit the iPhone SE, because both models share exactly the same dimensions. That means we can revisit one of our popular selections for the iPhone 8 — Tech21's Impact Clear — which grants 6.6 feet of drop protection to Apple's handsets for almost no added bulk beyond a no-frills TPU case.

Tech21's design sense really shines on the Impact Clear, which melds translucent air pocket-lined sides with a matte back, for a very sleek and smoky look. That plastic back can be susceptible to scratches, mind you, but because the surface is matte, you're less likely to notice them unless you look closely. And while the Impact Clear typically retails for $39, Tech21 is still offering iPhone 8 versions of this case reduced to $16 at the time of this writing — making it one of the best iPhone SE cases for the money.

(Image credit: Speck)

Speck Presidio Pro for iPhone 8/SE

Materials: Polycarbonate with shock-absorbing lining | Color options: Black, Coastal Blue, Filigree Grey, Meadow Pink | Wireless charging compatibility: Yes

10 feet of drop protection

Anti-microbial finish

Heavily raised bezel for lay-on-front protection

A bit pricey

Speck has long been a trusted purveyor of solid yet fun-looking cases, and the company's latest Presidio Pro line is no different. The Presidio Pro is on the thicker side in terms of cases on this list, but that thickness contributes to an impressive 10 feet of drop protection — ensuring your iPhone SE will be safe, snug and secure should your handset take a tumble and land on its corners or back.

The Presidio Pro has also been treated with an anti-microbial finish, which is certainly relevant in this era of diligent hand-washing and social distancing. It comes in four rather subdued colors, with tasteful two-tone accents as you've come to expect from Speck — though you'll pay a bit of a premium for that attention to detail.

(Image credit: Incipio)

Incipio Organicore for iPhone SE

Materials: Biodegradable polycarbonate | Color options: Black, Deep Pine Green, Oatmeal Beige | Wireless charging compatibility: Yes

Made from plants and 100% biodegradable

Attractive, earthy look and good texture

6 feet of drop protection

Expensive

Earlier this year, Incipio introduced its Organicore line of 100% compostable cases derived from plants. It wasn't the first accessory make to produce such a case, with Pela having made a name for itself delivering a similar pitch. However, it is the best we've found.

Pela's cases feel waxy, with a loose fit and finish that doesn't hold tight to phones in the way you'd expect them to. Incipio's Organicore line, however, feels much sturdier, with a pleasing texture to the touch that is soft, but not slippery or greasy. We also love the colors Incipio has settled upon, especially Deep Pine Green and Oatmeal Beige, which are speckled with neutral tones to convey a very fashionable earthy aesthetic. On the flip side, you will have to spend a lot for that kindness to the environment; at $39, the Organicore iPhone SE case costs just $5 less than Apple's leather case.

(Image credit: Spigen)

Spigen Case Slim Armor CS for iPhone SE

Materials: TPU and hard plastic | Color options: Red, Gunmetal, Rose Gold, Black, Jet White, Blush Gold | Wireless charging compatibility: No

Can store two credit cards

Comes in a variety of colors

Shock-absorbing corners

May not work with wireless chargers if credit cards are stored

A good wallet case is hard to come by, but Spigen has struck a nice balance with its Slim Armor CS case. This is basically Spigen's Liquid Air case, but a bit thicker with a hard plastic shell and compartment for up to two credit cards. If you haven't fully turned to Apple Pay yet, or perhaps if you have and only need to carry your ID, the Slim Armor CS is a good solution.

Spigen's cases always fit well, with precise cutouts, clicky buttons and the company's trademark Air Cushion corners that are designed to absorb drops, despite adding minimal heft to the device. At $35, this is one of the pricier options Spigen offers, though given the company's reputation for quality, it's one of the best iPhone SE cases you can find.

(Image credit: Otter)

OtterBox Defender Pro for iPhone SE

Materials: Polycarbonate shell with rubber slip cover | Color options: Dark Lake Blue, Purple Nebula | Wireless charging compatibility: Yes

Extremely rugged

Built-in screen protection

Anti-microbial coating

Lightning port cover for total protection

Very expensive

If you want the last word in durability for your iPhone SE, look no further than OtterBox's Defender Pro. This case is truly as rugged as they come, with a dual-layer design that combines a rubber insert with a very thick polycarbonate outer shell, as well as a built-in screen protector, a cover for the Lightning port and fully-concealed buttons. It's even been coated in a material that repels germs.

Of course, you will pay a lot for all this protection — $60, to be precise. But OtterBox's Defender series is among the most protective of cases you can buy for any phone, and if you're in a line of work where you're concerned about keeping your investment safe, this is one of the best iPhone SE cases you can buy.

(Image credit: Spigen)

Spigen Thin Fit for iPhone SE

Materials: Hard plastic | Color options: Black, Jet Black, Rose Gold | Wireless charging compatibility: Yes

Minimalist, super-thin design

Pleasing matte soft-touch finish on Black and Rose Gold variants

Built-in slot for magnetic car mount plates

Inexpensive

Not the most protective

Those who know cheap yet well-made cases know Spigen very well. Spigen prides itself on offering excellent-feeling cases that typically cost a fraction of the price of what some other accessory makers charge, and its Thin Fit case for iPhone SE is a fine example of that.

The Thin Fit is a very simple hard plastic case, that leaves the iPhone SE's buttons, top and bottom exposed. Because it's more of a shell than a soft cushion it's not likely to protect your iPhone much in the case of a drop. But some users prefer just having a very minimal protective layer wrapping around their handset to protect it from dings, scratches and scrapes, and the Thin Fit works well for that purpose. It's also very cheap, and like all Spigen products, regularly gets discounted on Amazon.

(Image credit: Totalee)

Totallee Thin Case for iPhone SE

Materials: TPU | Color options: Frosted Clear, Frosted Black, Transparent | Wireless charging compatibility: Yes

The thinnest case available

Attractive, minimalist design with no branding

Frosted matte finish repels fingerprints

No protection against drops

Pricey for what it is

If it's the absolute thinnest case you want, look no further than Totallee. This is a company renowned for offering the most slender cases around, at just 0.3 millimeters thick. That might seem too thin to actually be useful, yet Totallee's fans are typically looking for surface-layer protection alone, to keep their phone safe against scratches without sacrificing Apple's industrial design. This case achieves that.

Totallee's Thin Case comes in three colors: Frosted Clear, Frosted Black and Transparent. The last of the three is a bit thicker, at 0.5 millimeters, and has a glossier, more traditional TPU finish. So long as you're less concerned about drop protection, and can spare the rather steep $35 price tag — which seems like a lot for a little, we'll admit — this could be the minimalist iPhone SE case you've been looking for.