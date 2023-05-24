When they’re ready to step up from an electric scooter, the Droyd Blipper is a fun electric bike for kids that will give them a taste of what it’s like to ride a motorbike — but safely.

Droyd Blipper: Specs Size: 52.4 x 33.1 x 22.1 inches

Weight: 43.7 pounds

Max speed: 12.5 MPH

Max range: 12.5 miles/60 minutes

Max rider weight: 165 pounds

Motor: 250W

If your kid wants to get a taste of what it’s like to ride a motorbike, the Droyd Blipper could be a good place to start. This electric bike has a 250W motor and cruises along at a top speed of about 12 miles per hour, but has the styling of a more adventurous ride. We gave the Droyd Blipper to a kid to try it out for a few weeks to see what he thought — and if it’ll be fun for your child, too.

Droyd Blipper review: Price

The Droyd Blipper is available on Amazon for $529. It comes in two colors: A white frame with green accents and a tan frame with beige accents.

Droyd Blipper review: Design

The Blipper looks somewhat like a mini dirt bike. It has a very sturdy trapezoidal steel frame with a long cushioned seat. The bike’s battery sits at the bottom of the frame, just above the foot pegs. A large, protected headlight sits at the top of a chunky front fork, and the bike rides on beefy, 16-inch tubeless tires. If it weren’t for the fact that it lacks suspension, it’d be tempting to take it offroading.

The bike is meant for kids aged 13 and up weighing up to 165 pounds, and its 250 rear hub motor is capable of a max speed of 12.5 miles per hour, and a range of 12.5 miles or 60 minutes.

Getting the Blipper ready to ride was pretty easy; the bike comes mostly assembled, so all you have to do is attach the handlebars and the front wheel. It took me between 15 to 30 minutes; however, you’ll want to make sure its battery is fully charged, which can take up to 6 hours if it’s drained.

Controls are fairly simple: There’s a handbrake on the left handlebar, and on the right is a throttle, above which is a power indicator and a button to turn on the bike’s headlight.

To help prevent theft, the bike’s battery can be secured with a small key; while you can’t physically remove the battery, removing the key will prevent the bike from being able to be turned on.

The Blipper measures 52.4 x 33.1 x 22.1 inches and weighs 43.7 pounds. You’ll want to store it somewhere on the ground level.

Droyd Blipper: Performance

As I’m too old and too big to test the Blipper, I gave it to a friend’s son Chase, who was more than happy to take it for a spin and give his impressions.

Off the bat, Chase dug the Blipper’s styling, which he likened to a motorbike. He just wished that it came in more than the two colors offered: white and sand.

Chase said that the Blipper’s seat, handlebars, and footpegs were all comfortable, and rode really well on pavement. The location of the controls made it easy to use and he liked that it shows the battery level, too. However, it wasn’t as good on dirt — he wished that the tires were a bit bigger to accommodate less smooth surfaces.

Because of the bike’s low center of gravity, Chase said that it was easy for a beginner to ride and overcome any fear they might have of falling over. He also liked the large LED, which made the Blipper great for riding in darker conditions — such as if he stayed a little too late at a friend’s house, and had to get home for dinner.

Chase found that the Blipper’s battery life was ideal for short rides around the block and to and from friends’ homes. However, its top speed of 12.5 miles per hour meant that he had trouble keeping up with friends and adults who were riding electric scooters with faster top speeds

He also found that the Blipper wasn’t as good for longer rides, as the battery didn’t have the stamina. He did find it recharged fairly quickly, though, so that he could get a few rides in per day.

Droyd Blipper review: Verdict

In all, the Droyd Blipper is a fun ride for children who want to (safely) get a taste of what it’s like to ride a motorbike. At $529, it’s a bit more expensive than some of the best electric scooters for kids, but it’s a great alternative, and has limits on its top speed that will help to reassure nervous parents.