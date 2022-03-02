The DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater is a great looking space heater that can double up as a fan. It’s slim, but not too tall, and comes with a remote.

DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater: Specs Wattage: 1500

Heat Settings: 2 plus digital thermostat

Size: 8.6 X 7.5 X 23.5 inches

Weight: 4.9 pounds

Heat Element: Ceramic

Safety Features: Tip over protection, automatic shut off if it overheats

Warranty: 3 years

The DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater is a classy looking space heater. It comes with a slim, but not too tall design, and features two heat settings along with a digital thermostat. For convenience of operation, it’s supplied with a remote control, but it can also be controlled via the front panel.

This space heater also has a fan-only mode for cooling you off in the summer months, making it a handy appliance all year around. If you want to know more about it, read our complete DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater review.

DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater review: Price and availability

The DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater: is available from Amazon for $94.71 and Walmart for $140. It’s available with a white casing.

DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater review: Design

Slim and standing at about two feet tall, the DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater features a compact design. It doesn’t require a good deal of space and can even sit on a table while it heats. It has an attractive, contemporary-looking appearance, but the visible grill running down its front does deter from the overall look. When the DeLonghi’s operating, the controls are visible on top of the front of the unit.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can choose between two heat levels or an eco mode which allows you to set a precise temperature using the digital thermostat. The heater will then automatically adjust the setting to maintain that temperature. You can set the fan to oscillate to help distribute heat evenly. There is also a fan only mode with 10 settings and an “Anti-Freeze” setting which keeps the room at 45 degrees to prevent freezing.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Using the timer, you can set the heater to turn on or shut off automatically at a selected time up to 24 hours later — ideal if you want peace of mind. This heater weighs only five pounds and has a grip on the back for lifting it, so it’s easy to move around or stash away. Like most space heaters, it has tip over protection and automatic shut off if it overheats.

DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater review: Heating performance

On its highest heat setting, the DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater was able to evenly heat our 10 x 15-foot test room by 4°F, which was about average compared to the space heaters we tested. When placed right in front of us, it warmed us up almost immediately. It uses slightly more energy than the other space heaters on test, an average of 0.21 kWh. Although, you can use the digital thermostat to only use as much power as necessary.

While all of the plastic surfaces on the DeLonghi stay cool to the touch when it’s heating, the grill on the front gets very hot — reaching temperatures as high as 246°F. That’s more than hot enough to burn a hand or singe a pet tail if it brushes by the heater. At 51.2 decibels on the highest setting, this heater is about as loud as a dishwasher when it’s running, but it’s pretty average for a space heater.

(Image credit: DeLonghi)

With the fan on the highest setting and the temperature set to the minimum (60°F), our test room effectively cooled down and we felt the air circulating. However, it wasn’t as strong as the taller Lasko FH500, which blows air out of a bigger vent.

DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater review: Ease of use

The DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater can be programmed using its panel or by the accompanying remote control. It required a reading of the manual to understand how to program it at first. We found the remote quite small in size and easy to misplace as there’s no storage on the unit to place it. It’s also hard to see the settings on such a small device.

(Image credit: DeLonghi)

On the back of the heater, there’s a permanent filter that needs to be removed periodically and cleaned by blowing out the dirt. It’s convenient to remove and put back in place.

DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater review: Verdict

The DeLonghi Ceramic Tower Heater is a stylish space heater that can effectively warm up a room. It’s easy to program, plus it comes with a remote so you can control it without leaving your desk or getting off the couch. However, the fact that the grill in front gets excessively hot poses a serious safety concern, especially in a home with children or pets.

You can get better results from the Lasko FH500 tower without worrying about the burn hazard. As our winner, this space heater heated the same room in the same time by 10°F.