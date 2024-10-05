I took over 200 photos with the iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's the winner

I review and test all the new iPhones each year, but what you don’t realize is that I’m more particular about which one I actually buy and make it as my daily driver. Many people are apt to snag the iPhone 16 Pro Max because it’s the latest and greatest, but I’ve held off from upgrading from my iPhone 14 Pro Max because I’m really particular about camera upgrades.

That’s why I went out and shot over 200 photos with the iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max to see what differences there are between the two-generation gap. Earlier this year I also shot over 200 photos against the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, only to find the outcome to come out closer than I expected.

With two years separating the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the camera improvements should be more dramatic. That’s because the hardware itself indicates this, as the iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 48MP main shooter, 48MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP selfie camera. Meanwhile, my iPhone 14 Pro Max packs a 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP front-facing camera.

Like all of my previous 200 photo shootouts, I take both phones and capture all sorts of scenes with their cameras at the same time — and then preview them on a monitor later on to see their differences. Given the bigger gap between them, I’m really hopeful that there’s enough of an improvement to get me to upgrade.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Daytime

Image 1 of 10 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future)

Not too far from Times Square, I snapped this colorful and busy scene in the first batch of photos in the gallery above with their main cameras. There’s a lot of pleasant qualities to take note of here, like how they pull in all the bright and vibrant colors in the shot.

When I look at the two images side-by-side, there’s not a whole lot between them. In fact, I would be inclined to say that the iPhone 14 Pro Max still matches up well against the iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, it’s when I took into parts of the images where the newer iPhone 16 Pro Max shines with its better, more sharper details. The planter on the left side and all the Citibike logos show this, so the iPhone 16 Pro Max is more suitable here if you intend to crop your photos.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: dynamic range

Image 1 of 10 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future)

Dynamic range performance is interesting, mainly because I’m surprised by how well the iPhone 14 Pro Max holds up here. In the first set of images of a few prominent skyscrapers near Bryant Park, both phones do an excellent job of evening out the exposure throughout the scene.

Even when I look into the details, like the shadowed areas of the trees closer to the foreground, it’s really tough to see any noticeable differences. The sky and clouds above have excellent contrast against the darker areas in the photos, so this one’s evenly matched. When I look through some of the other shots, again I can’t tell a big difference between them.

Winner: Tie

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Colors

Image 1 of 10 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future)

Judging these camera phones solely on how they capture colors, I can confidently say that my iPhone 14 Pro Max isn’t too far from what the iPhone 16 Pro Max produces. With the first shots of the bouquet of flowers, both iPhones do a fantastic job of producing realistic, true-to-life colors.

I love how the pinks and magentas pop in the shots, but the only difference I can make out is how the highlights are a little more overexposed with the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is exposed only when I look at the two shots side-by-side, since the yellow and orange colors are a smidge over-exposed. It’s actually a minor difference in my opinion and easy to overlook, but this one goes to the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Macro

Image 1 of 12 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Sample. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Macro Sample. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Macro Sample. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Macro Sample. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Macro Sample. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Macro Sample. (Image credit: Future)

Almost instantly I can tell that the iPhone 16 Pro Max is more equipped for snapping macro photography. That’s because its wider aperture lens allows for a lot more light to hit the sensor, allowing it to shoot at a faster shutter speed to reduce shakes that can cause images to turn out blurry — and most of the photos above prove that.

At the same time, the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s macro shots have better definition. As a result, I can see more of the details in the petals with many of the macro photos I captured in the gallery above.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Zoom

Image 1 of 22 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future)

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future)

When it comes to zooming, the iPhone 16 Pro Max has an inherent advantage primarily due to its longer 5x optical zoom — which gives it a maximum 25x zoom. For these zoom shots, I captured them all at 5x and 15x to match their framings, but there’s no denying which is the better camera.

The first set of images I captured of the W 41st street sign show why the iPhone 16 Pro Max is better. I will admit that the iPhone 14 Pro Max pulls in an excellent shot with good detail at 5x zoom even though it’s applying a bit of digital zoom, but the next set at 15x shows the texture of the sign and the clearer “dept of transportation” sign with the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Selfie

Image 1 of 6 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future)

Dear Apple, it’s time you finally upgraded the selfie camera because it’s long overdue. Both iPhones pack a 12MP (f/1.9) selfie camera, so it doesn’t surprise me that the results are pretty much similar. We’d have to go back to the iPhone 12 Pro Max to see a different camera, a 12MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

In all of the selfie shots I captured of myself, they both have the same amount of detail and definition. From the fabric of my shirt and hoodie, to all of my facial features, the two are pretty much identical. The only difference is how the iPhone 16 Pro Max does a better job of toning down the brighter spots in the scene, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max over-exposes them.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Portrait

Image 1 of 6 Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Image credit: Future)

I’ve pointed out the detail superiority of the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s main camera with the daytime samples, so it’s no surprise that it’s the main differentiator here with portrait photos. Although, I’ll say again that the iPhone 14 Pro Max puts up a good fight.

In the first set of portrait photos I’ve captured of myself, I like how the iPhone 16 Pro Max pixel peeps every part of the shot to better isolate me from the background. You can see it with my Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, as the iPhone 14 Pro Max stumbles at it a little bit. But more importantly, there’s simply much more definition with the portrait photos of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Winner: iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Ultrawide