Forget Face ID — Apple could use your heartbeat to unlock your iPhone

A recent Apple patent could mean a massive change in how we unlock our phones and apps.

Originally reported by Apple Insider, it appears Apple had a recent patent granted that includes the description of a technique for identifying a user's heartbeat and the possible applications. Every person has a unique heartbeat, so it would be possible to use this as a means to unlock the iPhone. At the moment this could only be achieved through the Apple Watch, but that could change.

To take an ECG reading, which is how we measure heartbeats, there need to be two points of contact. For instance, the Apple watch has sensors at the back of the watch, and in the digital crown. Apple’s new patent describes a new approach to iPhone design that would allow it to function as a sensor and authenticate the user's heartbeat when they hold the phone.

(Image credit: Apple)

The patent also mentions another potential use for the technology, using the ECG to measure a person’s mood. Apple uses the example of measuring heart characteristics during a workout and automatically playing music with the right beats per minute to match it. For instance, your phone could start to play softer music when it is time to cool down during a workout or a heavier beat to push you to exercise.

This addition would be a major boost to the iPhone’s activity feature, including the improved fitness app. Apple recently added the ability to set individual move goals for each day of the week. In addition, Apple has made it possible to pause the activity rings on both your iPhone and Apple Watch, making it less stressful when you need to miss a few days of your workout. However, there are likely more possibilities for such a feature beyond simple exercise.

However, it should be noted that this is only a patent, meaning that we likely won’t see the feature for a long time, if at all. For the time being our main focus is on Apple Intelligence coming to the iPhone and the upcoming new iPhone 16 series.

