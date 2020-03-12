You can no longer try on AirPods or Apple Watches due to coronavirus

AirPods and Apple Watches , two of Apple's most popular products, are no longer being offered for try-ons in certain Apple Stores. This is, as you might expect, an attempt to avoid spreading coronavirus amongst staff and shoppers.

Business Insider reports that while Apple Stores will still let you try the fit of a product if you ask, staff have been asked not to offer it themselves. The number of chairs and stools available within the stores has been reduced to avoid people sitting too close to one another.

Trying on an Apple Watch in store isn't only beneficial for checking if it fits. Apple Stores offer unique customization options for the casing and strap of the Apple Watch, which will become more difficult to do when customers are discouraged from handling the products.

BI is currently uncertain whether this policy only applies to specific Apple Stores or if it will cover all of them. Apple has said that it is looking to decrease crowding in stores, but hasn't commented on any specific policy, including the reduction of try-ons.

Apple has also increased cleaning staff and hand sanitizer stations in stores, and is allowing hourly employees to take sick leave more freely, according to previous reports by 9to5Mac .

Apple's efforts to reduce the risk of its employees getting infected has affected other parts of its business too. Its upcoming iPhone 9 and iPhone 12 launches are allegedly delayed, possibly indefinitely for the iPhone 9 .