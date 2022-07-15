Windows 12 reportedly has a release window — and I couldn't be happier

Windows 12 may be released in 2024, according to a new report which claims Microsoft is changing up its engineering strategies and moving to a 3-year release cycle for Windows.

That's a big deal because Windows 11 launched in October 2021, and some fans were expecting to see a sequel drop as soon as 2023. But according to sources trusted by Windows Central (opens in new tab), Microsoft is adopting a new development cadence for Windows that revolves around "Moments" (reportedly a term used internally) of big updates a few times a year, with major numbered releases dropping every three years.

That means we shouldn't expect to see Windows 12 (or whatever Microsoft ends up calling it⁠— "Next Valley" has reportedly been used internally, though it may not be the final codename) until 2024.

The debut of Android apps on Windows 11 (in a limited preview form) back in February is a good example of the sort of Windows feature releases Microsoft now plans to do a few times a year. (Image credit: Microsoft)

However, Windows Central also claims that Microsoft's new development cadence is designed to deliver more new features to Windows 11 with increasing frequency over the next year.

A good example would be back in February, when Microsoft rolled out a package of new features in a Windows update that included some redesigned apps, taskbar enhancements, and an early preview of native Android app support that let Windows 11 users finally try out Android apps.

Here's why I couldn't be happier

This is all welcome news if you (like me) feel that Windows 11 still lacks a few key features required to make it a really outstanding operating system.

As I mentioned in my Windows 11 review, I don't think it's finished yet and I don't recommend you upgrade from Windows 10 unless you like the revamped design. Native Android app support (a major advertised new feature) is still nascent and underwhelming; the Widgets menu isn't much use; and the way Teams is integrated into Windows 11 not only fails to make a case for why you should use Teams, it actively makes me dislike the video-conferencing app.

Widgets sounded like a cool feature during the Windows 11 marketing campaign, but in practice they're too limited to be of much use. (Image credit: Future)

For all these reasons and more it's been hard to recommend Windows 11 to friends and family, even as a free upgrade. That's why I'm excited to hear that we won't be seeing a new version until 2024; Windows 11 is a solid operating system that isn't done yet, and I'd like to see Microsoft finish delivering what it promised with this version of Windows before it starts talking about what's next.