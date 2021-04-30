Windows 10 is fixing one of its most annoying problems — here's how

Praise the multi-monitor gods, or perhaps more accurately, Microsoft. Many of us have recently been forced to work at home, and it’s likely that as a result you’ve gone for a dual-monitor (or maybe more) setup to help you work more effectively. If you have, then you may have experienced the frustration of Windows 10 not putting windows back where you left them.

The fix should help prevent the issue where your computer sleeps, and when it wakes all of your programs appear on the wrong screen. It’s a problem that is tied to DisplayPort, according to a Microsoft blog post, so desktop HDMI users shouldn’t be suffering in the same way. The issue arises because of something called Rapid Hot Plug Detect.

How to get this fix early

The fixes are currently being tested in the Microsoft Windows Insider Program. If you’re a member you should be able to access build 21287 or above and the problem should go away as soon as you’re running this, or a newer build. The update should hit the mainstream Windows Update cycle some time later this year, and The Verge says it will be ready in October.

Microsoft has certainly been busy making Windows much better this year. We know that an update is coming to refresh the visual style of the operating system. This will bring with it a resolution to the other big problem Microsoft has, which is the clutter of ancient Windows interfaces working alongside modern ones.

The company has also been working on new battery life saving technology which works in parallel with your Intel or AMD processor — as long as it’s a recent one — to help your PC sip power much more gently and preserve battery life for as long as possible.

We hope that fixing the meme-worthy search feature is also high on Microsoft’s list. Finding things in Windows has been an absolute chore since 10 launched and it’s absolutely maddening that finding apps you’ve installed is as hard, or maybe even harder, than it was in Vista.