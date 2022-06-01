This new Dell monitor puts Apple Studio Display to shame with a 4K webcam

Back at CES 2022, Dell announced a new hi-spec monitor, offering a 32-inch 4K display and a 4K HDR Sony webcam that’s likely to give the Apple Studio Display a run for its money. Well that monitor is available to pre-order right now, ready for release in July.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor (opens in new tab) is going to set you back $1,600. That’s the same price as the Apple Studio Display with standard glass. But that’s still an awful lot of money to spend, so what exactly are you getting for such a hefty price tag?

The Dell UltraSharp 32 4K offers a 31.5-inch display, complete with 4K resolution, HDR 400 certification and a 16:9 aspect ratio. That display also offers 98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 400 nits of brightness and IPS black technology.

Power is supplied by USB-C, with 90W power delivery, and connectivity is offered by a separate USB-C hub. That hub offers a USB-C connection with 15W power and 10 Gbps bandwidth, HDMI 2.2, four 10 Gbps USB-A ports, DisplayPort 1.4, RJ45 ethernet, and a 2.5mm audio jack.

One of the standout features, however, is the webcam, which features a 4K Sony Starvis CMOS sensor.

Camera quality was one of the least impressive things about the Apple Studio Display’s webcam, and our testing showed that image quality was somewhat disappointing, even with a good source of natural light. It feels like Dell doesn’t want to make the same mistakes, which would explain all the camera tech squeezed inside the UltraSharp 32 4K.

Among the many features is automatic focus with AI framing, the promise of “true color even in harsh lighting” with Digital Overlap HDR, while 3D/2D noise reduction claims to be able to capture great images without motion blur.

The camera also features an adjustable tilt, and the option to switch the field of view between 65, 78 and 90 degrees. Dual echo-cancelling microphones should offer good audio quality, while a pair of 14W speakers have been placed at ear level for “optimal hearing." Plus, for added security, an automatic shutter will sync to video conferencing apps to open and close when needed.

Specs on paper are one thing, but they are no guarantee that things will be better in reality. Will the Dell UltraSharp’s camera outperform the Apple Studio Display? We don’t know right now, and likely won’t until the monitor arrives in late July. But considering Dell already makes the best monitor, we've got pretty high hopes