This Is the New Google Nest Mini

Google is set to take the stage to unveil its new Pixel 4 phone and smart home devices. And that includes a sequel to the Google Home Mini.

The new Google Nest Mini has leaked on German website WinFuture. The images published this week appear to be press renderings and detail what the new Nest Mini will look like when it's likely unveiled later today. Here's everything we know so far about the Nest Mini.

Google Nest Mini price

According to 9to5 Google, the Google Nest Mini will be priced at $49, which is the same price as the original Google Home Mini.

Google Nest Mini design

Based on the leaked images, there's really no way to differentiate the Nest Mini from the product it's replacing — Google's Home Mini. It's a small, round smart speaker that looks to be the same size and using the same material as the Home Mini. The only notable difference in the image is a hole on the bottom to mount the Nest Mini to the wall.

Aside from that, look for the Nest Mini to be available in several colors, including black, gray, and coral. And according to WinFuture, it might even deliver a new blue version.

Google Nest Mini audio and upgrades

The Nest Mini will pack several upgrades on the inside. It will reportedly ship with Bluetooth 5.0 for better connectivity, according to the report. Google is also promising better sound quality than its predecessor.

In fact, 9to5Google reports that the Nest Mini will have "drastically increased maximum volume" and "better bass." The site also claims that the Nest Mini will offer proximity awareness, so that the device will display the current volume when you're close to the unit.

Why Nest instead of Google Home?

Google earlier this year combined its Home and Nest businesses under the Nest banner, prompting speculation that the company would use Nest branding for new smart home devices instead of Google Home branding going forward.

The Google Nest Hub Max is one of the first devices that broke from the Google Home branding, a smart display with a 10-inch screen and clever motion tracking.

Outlook

Luckily, we won't need to wait long to see for sure what Google has planned. The company is taking the stage this morning to officially unveil the Google Nest Mini and other hardware. So be sure to check our Pixel 4 event live blog to see all the big news as its announced.