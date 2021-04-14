TCL takes the wraps off the new 20 series smartphones

TCL has just announced the follow-up to the 10-series from 2020 with the new 20-series lineup of phones. There are three new ones to note: TCL 20 Pro, TCL 20L+ and TCL 20L. None of these are coming to the US, but TCL has said that we will get a region-specific variant of the 20L+ called the 20S.

The highlight of these phones would be the displays. TCL seems rather proud to apply its television expertise to its phones, and all three handsets feature some kind of special screen tech.

So without further ado, here's how the three phones stack up.

TCL 20 series specs

TCL 20 Pro TCL 20L+ TCL 20L Price €549 €269 €229 Android version 11 11 11 Display 6.67-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080) 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080) CPU Snapdragon 750G Snapdragon 662 Snapdragon 662 RAM 6GB 6GB 4GB, 6GB Storage 256GB 256GB 128GB Rear cameras 48MP (f/1.80, 16MP (f/2.4) ultrawide, 5MP (f/2.2) macro, 2MP (f/2.4) depth 64MP (f/1.8), 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 2MP (f/2.4) macro, 2MP (f/2.4) depth 48MP (f/2.0), 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 2MP (f/2.4) macro, 2MP (f/2.4) depth Front camera 32MP (f/2.45) 16MP (f/2.2) 16MP (f/2.2) Battery 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Colors Moondust Gray, Marine Blue Milky Way Gray, North Star Blue Eclipse Black, Luna Blue

TCL 20 Pro 5G

(Image credit: TCL)

The star of the show is the TCL 20 Pro with its new NXTVISION 2.0 display. TCL claims that this provide better color accuracy and AI-based color adjustments to match what's on-screen. It features four cameras: a 48MP main shooter, 16MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP depth.

Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 750G and a 4,500 mAh battery. It packs plenty of storage at 256GB paired with 6GB of RAM. There's also a micro SD card slot. It will be available in the UK, Italy and Portugal initially with other markets to follow for €549.

TCL 20L+

(Image credit: TCL)

Taking quite a step down in price is the new TCL 20L+. This phone still sports a fancy display and four cameras. The 20L+ is the first phone to feature TÜV Rheinland-certified Circular Polarization Display technology, which allows you to see your display accurately while wearing sunglasses.

The phone runs a Snapdragon 662, 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will be available in the UK, Italy and Portugal, with more markets to come. You can grab one for just €269. North America will receive the TCL 20S, which is similar in function and form to the 20L+, but specific to that region.

TCL 20L

(Image credit: TCL)

Coming in as the budget option, the TCL 20L is a slight step down from the 20L+. It packs in the same screen, same processor and same 5,000 mAh battery. It will have either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, depending on the market, with 128GB of storage.

The biggest difference lies in the cameras. Whereas the 20L+ has a 64MP main shooter, the 20L has a 48MP. Otherwise, it's the same camera-wise. You can get a TCL 20L in the UK, Italy, and Portugal (with more regions coming later) for €229.