Stimulus check 2 date could come at the end of August — but there's a catch

Stimulus check 2 could be sent out as soon as the end of this month if a relief bill is passed by Friday, according to an IRS insider.

Though not everyone would receive the payment at once, some individuals could see the second round of a $1,200 stimulus check before August is over. The chance of this happening, of course, relies on whether the Senate and White House can come to agreement on the next coronavirus relief package by August 14.

While that unofficial deadline looms, reports from Washington say stimulus check 2 negotiations are deadlocked at the moment. Democrats and Republicans are at odds over spending and the overall size of the stimulus package.

Lawmakers do, however, allegedly agree on a second $1,200 stimulus check for Americans who qualified under March's CARES Act. If negotiators can compromise on additional terms of an aid package, that check could be sent out this month, according to Chad Hooper, the national president of the Professional Managers Association (PMA).

Hooper represents managers at the Internal Revenue Service and told Acorns that the IRS "is better positioned to issue a second check" than it was the first check, which took several months to administer.

And some haven't even received their first stimulus check. If this includes you, make sure you check out the IRS Get My Payment app, or call the IRS stimulus check phone number to speak with a representative.

President Trump signed a series of executive orders over the weekend after stimulus plan negotiations came to a halt last week. One of those bills extends unemployment benefits at the reduced rate of $400 per week.

Now the White House seems determined to get back to discussions. In an interview on Monday with CNBC, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he's "prepared to put more money on the table," if it means coming to an agreement.

The Senate has postponed its scheduled recess and is still meeting despite relief bill talks being stalled.

“Struggling people have waited, and waited, and gotten nothing,” Sen. Majority Leader McConnell said on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

