Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 and what else to expect

The first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of 2022 has been announced for February 9, but that's about all Samsung's said for certain. While it's hinted at some things it might be bringing, and there have been many leaks claiming to know what's going to appear at the show, nothing's been confirmed yet.

Based on Samsung's recent talk about the future of the Galaxy S smartphone line, the hints in the event's invitation, plus the upcoming year anniversary of the Galaxy S21 series' launch, the Galaxy S22 seems to be a given.

However, we could also see a new Galaxy Tab S8 tablet launch also, and new Samsung earbuds too. We've broken down the possibilities below, but make sure you know how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked to see the announcements live.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus

(Image credit: Giuseppe Spinelli, Let's Go Digital)

The newest generation of Samsung's mainstream flagship phone is rumored to be a fair bit different from the Galaxy S21, even if from a distance they seem to share a design based on leaks.

First off, the S22 is thought to be slightly smaller at 6.06 inches rather than 6.2 inches like the S21, although the display will apparently keep the existing FHD resolution and 120Hz max refresh rate. It'll also hopefully offer better cameras as the leaks have suggested, adding in a 50MP main rear camera, and a more powerful 3x telephoto camera too, alongside the existing 12MP ultrawide camera and 10MP selfie camera.

There will likely be either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset running the show, too. We're especially interested in the Exynos chip, since it features AMD RDNA2 graphics.

The Galaxy S22 Plus should have the same changes, except in a larger body. It'll measure 6.5 inches across, down from the 6.7-inch Galaxy S21 Plus, but otherwise it's likely to be similar to the S22 with the same cameras, chipset, memory options and display resolution and refresh rate.

Price-wise, we've heard contradicting rumors about the price both staying the same and possibly going up. Hopefully it's the former, as a price increase will make phones like the Google Pixel 6 look a lot more appealing.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

(Image credit: Let's Go Digital)

The Ultra version of the S22 is tipped to be quite a bit different from both the Galaxy S21 Ultra that preceded it and the other Galaxy S22 models.

The rumors say the Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch, QHD and 120Hz display like before, but it'll have a new, wider body design, a brighter display and a unique-looking rear camera array with separated lenses rather than a unified camera bump. Those four cameras (108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x zoom and 10MP 10x zoom) will be the same resolution as the four on the S21 Ultra, but Samsung is said to be making changes to the main 108MP camera, through a new detail-oriented camera mode and a "Super Clear Lens" in order to make its photos more true to life and higher quality than before.

Most Note-ably, the S22 Ultra is said to be receiving an built-in S Pen stylus, in the style of Samsung's Galaxy Note phones. This stylus should be more responsive than before too, making drawing and scribbling on the S22 Ultra's display feel even more like putting pen to paper.

Add in a few other welcome-sounding rumors, like the return of 45W charging, and the same chipset options as the base S22 and S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra seems set to raise the stakes for top-grade Android phones. The price is likely to be increasing for the best models though, even if Samsung does introduce a new 8GB RAM version to be the entry-level Galaxy S22 Ultra handset.

Galaxy Tab S8 and S8 Plus

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Technizo Concept)

The other major product line we're anticipating at Galaxy Unpacked is the Galaxy Tab S8, a trio of premium tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus are expected to be fairly conventional sequels to the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus from 2020. Look out for Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, 11.6-inch and 12-inch displays with 120Hz refresh rates, and the removal of the in-box charging brick. The price should stay around the same though, which is good news.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

(Image credit: 91mobiles / OnLeaks)

The biggest Samsung Tablet news at Unpaced is likely to be the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The Ultra is said to feature a 120Hz display to extends to a positively huge 14.6 inches and adds a notch with dual front cameras.

It's rumored to be accordingly expensive though, and potentially in very short supply. But the Galaxy Tab S8 may just be the highlight of Galaxy Unpacked for those looking for a viable iPad Pro alternative.

New Galaxy Buds

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. (Image credit: Regan Coule/Future)

While never the focus for Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung often brings out a new flavor of true wireless earbuds whenever there's an opportune moment. We had the Galaxy Buds 2 appear with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 last August, and the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Galaxy S21 in January 2021 to give two examples.

With the base Galaxy Buds having got a sequel only five months ago, it seems like the turn of the Galaxy Buds Plus or Galaxy Buds Live to get a new generation, since they're the oldest products in the Galaxy Buds family. Equally with it being a year since the Buds Pro, perhaps it'll be time to see the Buds Pro 2 emerge.

The only issue here is we haven't heard any rumors about new Samsung earbuds appearing at this Unpacked to back up what seems to be a rhythm in the company's audio gear releases.