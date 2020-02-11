Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus could beat AirPods with 11-hour battery life

Samsung's flagship wireless earbuds officially have a bigger sibling: meet the Galaxy Buds Plus. A higher-end version of the existing Galaxy Buds, these $149 headphones promise crisp audio quality, improved voice clarity for calls and could become as serious AirPods rival with a rated battery life of 11 hours.

The Galaxy Buds Plus feature AKG-tuned, two-way dynamic speakers, which are built to improve on the impressive audio quality we already liked on the previous Galaxy Buds. The earbuds also feature three microphones for crisp voice quality for making calls, something that directly addresses one of our few complaints with the original model.

But its the battery life that could make the Galaxy Buds Plus a standout. Samsung's new earbuds promise 11 hours of juice with an additional 11 hours from the charging case. That's nearly twice as long as the regular Galaxy Buds' 6-hour battery, and significantly longer than the AirPods' rated runtime of 5 hours. We look forward to testing Samsung's claims for ourselves.

(Image credit: samsung)

Design-wise, the Buds Plus look fairly similar to their predecessors, with an unassuming circular design that doesn't hang out of your ears like the AirPods do. The Galaxy Buds Plus have a new glossy finish on the outer earbuds to distinguish themselves from the base model. The new buds will come in black, white, blue and red.

The Buds Plus will also herald a dedicated iOS version of the Galaxy Buds app to give finer controls to iPhone users, and feature Spotify integration for easy one-tap controls to play your favorite songs and podcasts.

In our Galaxy Buds review, we gave Samsung's earbuds big praise for their sleek design, superb battery life, rich audio quality and useful companion app. We look forward to seeing how Samsung can improve on some of the best wireless earbuds out there when we get our hands on the Galaxy Buds Plus later this year.