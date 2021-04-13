Resident Evil Village isn't just a sequel — it's the second chapter of a trilogy

Resident Evil Village, aka Resident Evil 8, has just been revealed to part of a new trilogy that kicked off with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. The title will be the second instalment in a trio of games, all of which will presumably star Ethan Winters as the protagonist.

The news is by no means official, but comes from Twitter leaker Ryan, who goes by the online handles AestheticGamer, aka Dusk Golem . Ryan, a game developer and YouTuber, is known for offering up morsels that are proven to be true over time, so it's worth giving some consideration to the leak. According to Ryan, Capcom has had this new trilogy hashed out from the get-go. And with Resident Evil Village being a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7, elements of the game that may have had gamers scratching their heads, will "make more sense" in this new context.

(1/2) I guess to summarize the last few tweets simply & non-spoilery, know that Village being a direct sequel to RE7 was decided pretty early on, there's some things put in RE7 that will make more sense after RE8. More than any other series of titles in the series history,April 11, 2021 See more

The Twitter tipster goes on to add that Resident Evil 7, 8 and 9 have an interwoven narrative, and that's one of the reasons that Capcom is looking to scrap numbered entries in the franchise going forward. The objective is to be able to tell "self-contained stories" that can stand apart, rather than having to plan a series of connected stories over however many titles.

This trilogy will bridge that gap, offering up its own series of events spanning multiple games, and opening up the path for more standalone stories in the Resident Evil universe in the future.

It certainly seems likely, and fits with the naming conventions we've seen recently. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, for example, paid homage to the different monikers the series has gone by in Japan and in the west. The games are called Biohazard in Japan, and Resident Evil 7's Japanese title is Biohazard 7 Resident Evil, so it was a nice touch to unify them somewhat, perhaps marking a fresh start of sorts.

Resident Evil 8 is already better known as Resident Evil Village at this point, so it's feasible that Capcom is paving the way for no more numbered iterations after Resident Evil 9. As always, this is just a rumor for now, but given what we know about Resident Evil Village so far, it's looking solid.