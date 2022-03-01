Razor's new electric scooter is a throwback to the original

Remember the Razor scooter, one of the icons of the early 2000's? Well, you'll soon be able to tap into that nostalgia with the Razor Icon, a larger, electrified version of the original. Here's everything you need to know about Razor's newest electric scooter.

Razor Icon: Design

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razor Icon will be offered in five colors — orange, blue, red, pink, and black — and will be made of aircraft-grade aluminum. With its sharply angled edges and basic styling, the Icon has a somewhat industrial feel. It has an LED headlight mounted just above the front tire, and a brake-activated taillight.

A throttle on the right handlebar will also have a small LED display that shows your speed and estimated battery life, while a thumb control on the left handlebar activates the brakes; you can also step on the rear fender to slow down the scooter.

The Icon lacks suspension — typical for a scooter like this — and rides on an airless 8.5-inch tire in the front. The whole thing will weigh 26.5 pounds, the same weight as the Unagi Model One, which is at the top of our list of the best electric scooters.

Razor Icon: Motor, speed, and power

The Icon will be powered by a 350-watt rear hub motor and a 36V lithium-ion battery that the company says will propel riders up to 18 miles per hour, and will have a range of about 18 miles. Riders will be able to switch between three modes: economy, normal, and sport.

Razor Icon: Price and availability

Razor has not announced an official price for the Razor Icon, only saying that it will cost less than $1,000 when it's released to the general public. However, if you sign up for Razor's Kickstarter, you can get the scooter in orange, red, black, blue, and pink for $549. Razor also has a $599 tier for exclusive throwback orange, classic red, classic blue, classic pink, and classic black models. The estimated delivery date for all of these models is August 2022.

The company's Kickstarter page says that the full retail price will be between $100 to $150 more than the early-bird pricing, so we expect the regular version to cost around $649 to $700. That's a little on the high side for an electric scooter with these specs — the GoTrax G4 is $580 on Amazon — but not too unreasonable given that Razor is looking to make this a flagship model.