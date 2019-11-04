Pre-Black Friday Sale: Nikon Cameras and Lenses 40% Off

November has started off with a flood of Amazon Black Friday deals and one sale in particular has caught our eyes.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 40% off select Nikon cameras, lenses, and bundles. For example, you can get the Nikon D3500 with 2 lenses for $446.95. That's $150 off and one of the best early Black Friday camera deals we've seen. By comparison, Best Buy is selling the camera with one lens for $400.

Nikon Sale: Up to 40% off Nikon cameras/lenses

It's not often we get to see big sales on Nikon gear. However, Amazon is taking up to 40% off Nikon cameras, lenses, and bundles. You can get the Nikon D3500 w/ 2 lenses for $446.95, which is the lowest price ever for this excellent camera for beginners. View Deal

Despite being popular gifts, camera deals aren't as common Black Friday deals as say TVs and laptops. If you're looking for a good SLR for beginners, we recommend the Editor's Choice Nikon D3500. It's one of the best cameras of 2019.

In addition to full manual and semi-manual exposure modes, the D3500 also offers a selection of white-balance and picture control options. The Nikon D3500 also delivered consistently good pictures with colors that were well-saturated and accurate. Exposure was almost always spot on regardless of the type of metering used (matrix, center-weighted or spot). Amazon's bundle includes an 18-55mm and 70-300mm lens.