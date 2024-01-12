OpenAI's GPT Store has millions of custom chatbots — here are 5 of the best so far

OpenAI’s new GPT Store is being dubbed the "App Store for AI", featuring millions of custom-made chatbots built on top of the ChatGPT architecture.

The new store includes a selection of featured GPTs picked by OpenAI and alternating each week, as well as a list of categories such as lifestyle and productivity.

Many of these go beyond what is possible in ChatGPT on its own, or even with a plugin as OpenAI allows developers to add custom data and API calls to a chatbot.

The current featured GPTs are AllTrails which is designed for hikers, Consensus for researchers, Code Tutor from Khan Academy and Books for finding a new novel.

My GPT highlights so far

I’ve been trawling through the never-ending list of GPTs to find a few highlights beyond those promoted by OpenAI. Here are the five best chatbots I’ve found so far.

Create a simple webpage from text (Image: © Replit) DesignerGPT does exactly what it says in the description. It can create a fully functional HTML website, host it and provide you with the link based on your instructions. It is like having your very own web developer on hand to craft your page — which can be anything from a personal blog to a small business site — without having to pay them. If you want to host it on your own domain or add any advanced functionality you'll still need to look up a human, but it's a great way to get a quick project or idea off the ground. You could even use it to build a webpage for a wedding or a friend's birthday.

Design characters with a consistent style (Image: © DALL-E) The next GPT on my list is the Consistent Character GPT , this lets you specify a character — for example, a magical ancient pig — and ensure all images follow a similar style. The GPT works by asking you for specifics about the character such as its gender, age and name, although as it is built on a large language model you can go off the rails and it will still be able to interpret your requests. You can then specify a range of poses, actions, outfits and expressions and it will do the best it can to create a series of images with the same character.

Helping with complex math problems (Image: © OpenAI) Math Solver is a GPT built by studyx.ai, a community website with more than 75 million verified answers to a range of math questions. It can answer and solve complex equations and math problems. We might finally understand what x is doing and why it always seems to be unsure of its identity. Not only does it provide an answer but it will show you the step-by-step solution, all working and explain the key concepts involved in the equation.

Find something to watch (Image: © OpenAI) Next is What Should I Watch? A GPT that makes it easier to find movies and TV shows based on your taste and preferences. Obviously, I recommend reading the work of the Tom's Guide streaming team for the best picks in the business, but this is a good way to get over decision paralysis. You can give it a list of your favorite movies and have it suggest alternatives. You can tell it your favorite actors for a list of their output or even just discuss concepts such as time travel or feel good sport and have it come up with suggestions.

Get ideas for a new look home (Image: © DALL-E) Home Decor Advisor is an interesting GPT as it mixes the usual ChatGPT style natural language understanding with DALL-E and some style-friendly custom instructions. I gave it an outline of my home office/mancave and asked it to suggest cheap ways to improve the style. It suggested a new desk lamp, re-arranging my books in a more visually pleasing style and getting some posters on the walls. The result was still bigger than my space but did give me some good ideas for inspiration. What I like about this GPT is it combines images with a detailed bullet-point list of ideas.