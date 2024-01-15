NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, January 15, #218

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 15 for puzzle #218 are easier than yesterday's, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #217, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #218. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow: On the campaign trail

🟩 Green: Safety dance

🟦 Blue: A dose of reality

🟪 Purple: Two in a pod

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Alright then, here's a larger hint: Keep a keen eye on today's political landscape and don't let protective measures cushion your fall too much. Remember, when seeking the right prescription for success, it's not easy being green.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #218?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 List of candidates: Ballot, Roster, Slate, Ticket

Ballot, Roster, Slate, Ticket 🟩 Protective barrier: Buffer, Cushion, Pad, Shield

Buffer, Cushion, Pad, Shield 🟦 Medicine formats: Capsule, Cream, Syrup, Tablet

Capsule, Cream, Syrup, Tablet 🟪 Pea ____: Coat, Green, Pod, Soup

Amidst a jumble of words that could easily be mistaken for the latest wellness blog post, I found myself sifting through Cream, Syrup, Soup, and Tablet. Thoughts of a strange new diet trend were quickly dismissed when Buffer, Cushion, Pad, and Shield caught my attention, forming a very obvious category of protective barriers.

With one category firmly under my belt, I turned my attention to the next group. Ticket, Ballot, Slate, and Roster—each a key player when we're choosing our leaders. Placing my vote for this political quartet paid off, and just like that, another category fell into place.

The remaining words seemed to whisper the secrets of an apothecary's closet. Cream, Syrup, Capsule, and Tablet were indeed the ingredients for the blue category, various medicine formats, not to be ingested together but sitting quite comfortably together here.

The final category? I only had four words left but the connection between them gave me pause. They were all sort of, green, right? But that wasn't specific enough. Of course! Pea Coat, Pea Green, Pea Pod, and Pea Soup – a full pod of 'peas' completed the puzzle. With a perfect score and a newfound appreciation for legumes, I emerged victorious, ready to tackle the day with the precision of a surgeon and the acumen of a politician.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #217, which had a difficulty rating of 3.6 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Amidst the puzzling potpourri of words, the tangled threads of today's puzzle seemed to weave a tapestry of ambiguity. Why were there so many men's names? There were enough to start a small fraternity. But as I struggled to decide who'd pass the initiation and make the cut, another word stood out like a wallflower at the dance: Pant. Singular in its meaning, it beckoned its legwear companions – Jean, Short, and Tight – to fashion the purple category with a snug fit.

With the legwear lads correctly partnered up, my eyes prowled the remaining words, locking onto Bull. The beast hadn't fit into any pasture I'd envisioned thus far. But then, like a jigsaw piece finding its rightful place, I saw it wasn't about men's names at all, but the masculine members of the animal kingdom. Bill, Buck, Jack, and Tom, not a gentlemen's club, but rather a menagerie that made up the blue (not-man) group.

🟨 Yellow: Settling the score

🟩 Green: Five-finger discounts

🟦 Blue: A stag party

🟪 Purple: Singularly striding

The eight culprits I was left with seemed to be all about ways you could pay for things or cheeky ways you could avoid paying for the same. Swipe seemed like it could belong with both the green and yellow categories, but after I counted up the various options, it was the dastardly quartet of Pinch, Rob, Steal, and Swipe that aligned in a felonious fashion.

Finally, four words remained, a fiscal foursome demanding my attention. Bill, Check, Tab, and Invoice – the yellow category had me metaphorically reaching for my wallet. Puzzle solved, no names left unaccounted for, I closed this chapter, looking forward to the challenge of tomorrow.

Connections tips — how to win Connections

Connections relies more on your deductive skills and general knowledge, and you also don't get to know which word (or words) don't belong in your guessed groupings. Only if you've included one incorrect word, will the game tell you so.

To win Connections, you'll want to take your time looking at all 16 words before making your first guess. Do any words have more than pronunciation? Do any of the words mean more than one thing? Are any of the words part of larger phrases?

Often times, the answer that jumps out at your first will intentionally mislead you. That's why identifying any possible 5-word categories is a good strategy to start. Bookmark them and come back to them after you've solved another category or two, and it should help you figure out which of the 5 words belongs in a different category.

Most Connections categories aren't incredibly obvious. It's common for the editor to use phrases, puns and other tricky topics that will require you to think. If you're stuck on the categories, cycle through each word in the grid and brainstorm possible categories that word fits into, even if you don't see other related words in the puzzle.

What is NYT Connections?

Connections is a category matching game, launched as a beta experience on June 12, 2023. It then joined the NYT Games app (iOS, Android) officially on August 28, 2023. This app is how people can play the daily New York Times Crossword and ultra-viral game Wordle; however, you need a paid subscription for crossword access, while Wordle and Connections are free to play.

In Connections, you're presented with 16 words and need to group them into 4, 4-word categories. There are often words intended to mislead you, or seemingly 5-word categories. Your goal is to group the words properly without exceeding 4 guesses. If you can't solve it within 4 guesses, you've failed, and the answers will be revealed.

What time does the Connections puzzle come out?

The NYT Connections puzzle comes out daily. The game is refreshed at your device's midnight local time.

Where to play Connections

You can play Connections on the New York Times Game App, available for iOS/iPadOS and Android. If you're on a computer or your device's browser, you can access NYT Connections online here.