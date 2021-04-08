New Sonos and Ikea Wi-Fi speakers are coming — what you need to know

It looks like Sonos and Ikea have collaborated on a new range of Symfonisk speakers. Per PocketLint, Sonos teased a Symfonisk update on its Instagram page, while the Verge reported that two new speakers are on the way: a refreshed Symfonisk Table Lamp, and an all-new wireless speaker disguised as a piece of wall art.

As both the Table Lamp and the Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker demonstrated, Sonos and Ikea’s speaker range is designed to blend in with your home furnishings. A wall art speaker would certainly be the epitome of hiding in plain sight.

PocketLint highlighted an FCC filing, applied for by Sonos and Ikea, for an unnamed “wireless device.” This could very well be the wall art speaker revealed by The Verge, though the latter is unclear about whether the speaker is part of the frame or the art print itself. This is pure speculation on our part, but since Ikea sells a huge range of art prints it might make sense to build the Symfonisk speaker into the frame so you can choose your own prints to hang up.

The new Table Lamp, meanwhile, will use a new design but cost around the same as the current model: $179. It’s a shame there’s seemingly no new version of the Bookshelf Speaker, since at $99 this has essentially been the most affordable Sonos-made speaker you can buy. Still, the Table Lamp isn’t hugely expensive by Sonos standards either, and you can expect any new Symfonisk speaker to share the same compatibility with Sonos multi-room speaker systems.

Sonos is gearing up for a busy 2021 in general. In addition to these new Ikea Symfonisk speakers, it’s launching the Sonos Roam — its first ultraportable wireless speaker — this month. We’ve heard whispers of a pair of Sonos headphones too, though judging from Sonos’ Instagram post — and the aforementioned FCC filing being dated yesterday (April 6) — any new Symfonisk speaker is likely much closer to release.