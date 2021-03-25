Microsoft Teams just stole this big feature from Slack

Microsoft Teams might be one of the best virtual workspaces, but the service has lacked a key messaging feature found on popular competitors like Slack — until now.

According to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, Teams users will soon be able to respond to specific messages in a thread-like manner. When users reply to a message, perhaps one higher up in a large group chat, the original message will be quoted to provide context.

This version of the feature a bit different from Slack's, which attaches threads directly to a certain message and keeps conversations organized without adding to the chat's main view.

The 'Reply to a specific message' feature in Microsoft Teams will look more like it does in several of the best chat apps like iMessage and Discord. This way, even when the main topic of conversation has changed, users can refer back to an earlier message if needed.

Here's Microsoft's full description of the impending update:

When chatting in Teams, you will be able to reply a specific message. The original message will be quoted in the reply text box, helping everyone in the chat to more easily understand the message’s context. Quoted replies will be available in 1:1, Group and Meeting chats.

Slack's approach to direct replies feels more conducive to professional communication, which Teams is often used for, but Microsoft's version is still a welcome upgrade. It should help group chat members continue relevant conversations, even in busiest of Teams rooms.

One-on-one conversations, group chats and video meeting text chats will all support the new feature, which is set to launch next month.