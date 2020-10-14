MagSafe is back to supercharge iPhone 12 charging — here’s how

After removing it from recent MacBooks with a move to USB-C charging, we had thought Apple’s MagSafe was dead. But it’s coming back with the iPhone 12 range, only it’s got a serious upgrade.

It might seem bizarre to add a laptop feature to a new range of iPhones, but this new take on MagSafe is a clever way to provide faster wireless charging to all four handsets in the iPhone 12 range. And it helps secure the phones in place, so you don’t end up with a dead iPhone 12 just because you failed to position it just right on a wireless charging pad.

For those of you who don’t know, MagSafe was originally used to easily secure a charging cable to MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops. Through the power of magnets, the cable would snap neatly into place in the charging port. But if you were to accidentally catch the cable on something, or a clumsy colleague tripped on your charger, the cable would easily detach from the port rather than yank the attached MacBook to the floor with it.

We’ve seen Microsoft’s Surface devices do the same with the Surface Connect port, only not as well as MagSafe. However, the move to make MacBooks slimmer saw both the Pro and Air machines go for USB-C connections, leaving no space for MagSafe. And thus one of the neatest features of Apple’s laptops was consigned to the bone orchard.

But by adding magnets into the back of the iPhone 12 handsets - much as the leaks ahead of the iPhone 12’s launch had suggested - Apple has repurposed MagSafe to become what appears to be a rather neat wireless charging system.

(Image credit: Apple )

The ring of magnets in the iPhone 12’s back means it’ll snap neatly into place on Apple’s new disk-shaped wireless charging pad. Sadly we’ve not been able to try it out since Apple’s launch event was a virtual one due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But it looks like a seriously slick way of charging the iPhone 12 range without needing to mess around with Lightning cables - which will come in handy as Apple isn’t shipping a traditional Lighting charger in the iPhone 12’s box.

Third-party accessory companies will also have Apple-approved MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers. And these chargers will deliver charging speeds that beat the latest Qi standard.

The iPhone 11 range has 7.5W wireless charging, whereas MagSafe will deliver 15W of charging speed. While that’s not going to beat the 30W wireless charging the OnePlus 8 Pro has, it’ll deliver more electrical juice to the new iPhones than standard Qi chargers. But we suspect that MagSafe chargers will become an almost essential accessory for the iPhone 12 range when it arrives this month and in November.

We also hope this is a sign that MagSafe will return for other Apple devices. A MagSafe stand for the iPad would be handy, as it could prop the tablet up so users could watch Netflix or stream games while it glugs down electricity. And some clever form of wireless charging pad for MacBooks would be rather good - imagine simply being able to walk over to your desk and pop your MacBook on a flat charging pad and get on with your day without the need to find charging cables.

Time will tell if Apple pushed MagSafe further. But for now we’re glad it’s back as it’s looking set to being one of the iPhone 12’s most satisfying features.