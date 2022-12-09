MacBook Pro M2 Max keeps getting more powerful in leaked benchmarks

We're sure the standard MacBook Pro with M2 Pro will have plenty of oomph when we finally get to test it, but once again the MacBook Pro M2 Max looks like it's in a different performance league altogether.

Fresh Geekbench 5 results (opens in new tab) spotted by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) show not just big scores, but also an exciting increase in performance since the last benchmark discovered for Apple's alleged next laptop.

The machine, again called "Mac 14.6," has a 12-core CPU with a slightly higher frequency of 3.68GHz, up from 3.54GHz in the first benchmark. It also again uses a huge 96GB RAM, beating the current 64GB limit in the MacBook Pro M1 Max.

Looking at the scores themselves, they beat the previous M2 Max benchmark we've seen, as well as the current 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max. Just like last time, while the M2 Max chip beats the M1 Ultra-powered Mac Studio on the single-core test, it can't match the Studio on the multi-core section.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Geekbench 5 single-core score Geekbench 5 multi-core score MacBook Pro with M2 Max/96GB RAM(alleged, 12/7/22) 2,027 14,888 MacBook Pro with M2 Max/96GB RAM(alleged, 11/30/22) 1,853 13,855 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max/64GB RAM 1,781 12,683 Mac Studio with M1 Ultra/128GB RAM 1,794 24,215

We already know the standard Apple M2 chip performs well in the MacBook Air M2, 13-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro 2022, offering lots of performance potential and great power efficiency. But for users who want or need even more from their laptop, it seems like they'll be better off waiting for the next generation of MacBook Pro. Most users should be fine with these entry-level MacBooks though, or even the current 14-inch MacBook Pro or 16-inch MacBook Pro if they want extra features like a 120Hz mini-LED display or extra ports, but don't need the most power possible.

We should see the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros arrive early in 2023. There had been rumors they'd appear in November, a year after the current premium MacBook Pros launched, but that never came to pass. Instead, we should probably look out for the new laptops at Apple next product launch event, which should come around March.