MacBook Pro 2022 might not kill the Touch Bar after all

Looks like the rumored MacBook Pro 2022 is unlikely to get any major design changes compared to the current base MacBook Pro and may retain the Touch Bar, a feature that is no longer featured in the latest 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

That's according to MacRumors , which claims to have reliable information from a source close to Apple's supply chain that has the next 13-inch MacBook Pro down to debut next month. And when it launches it's tipped to retain the same design featured in the MacBook Pro 2020 model. Unlike the latest high-end MacBook Pro models, the upgraded and less expensive MacBook Pro won't reportedly get a ProMotion display complete with a screen notch.



This could mean that the key distinguishing feature of the potential 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the rumored Apple M2 chip, which has been previously tipped to get the same number of CPU cores as its predecessor and up to 10 GPU cores, resulting in a better overall performance. The idea is the chip will focus on efficiency not raw power.

MacRumors' sources have been accurate in the past, having accurately claimed that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models would be getting a display notch just a week before the official announcement.

Apple also recently filed three unreleased Macs to the Eurasian Economic Database, and one of the mentioned models is described as a portable machine, suggesting that a new MacBook could be underway and we can't rule out the fact that it may be the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

So given the timing and the fact that Apple's next Spring event is rumored to take place on March 8, it's entirely possible that we might see a new MacBook Pro with the Touch Bar after all. Plus, it wouldn't be unreasonable for Apple to better distinguish the less expensive models from the premium ones, similar to what the company already does with its iPhones.



However, the Touch Bar has gained a somewhat controversial reputation, with some users loving it and others having trouble finding it as useful as the classic function keys. With the release of the latest MacBook Pro models, Apple brought back the function keys as well as HDMI port and the SD card slot, which resulted in positive feedback from most Apple users.

So if the above proves true and Apple does go ahead and retain the Touch Bar, we'd imagine it could spark somewhat mixed reactions, especially since most users have been patiently waiting to see a more affordable version of the MacBook Pro. Regardless, it seems like we might not have to wait long to find out as the Apple Spring event could be just weeks away.