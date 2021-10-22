MacBook Pro 2021 delays — shipping dates for 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros

Apple unveiled its new 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 and 16-inch MacBook Pro 2021 during the Apple Unleashed event, and the demand already seems quite high. Driven by the new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, the new laptops are the company’s strongest laptops to date and offer a significant upgrade to the MacBook Pro M1 released last year.

Considering the power and features of the new MacBooks, it’s no surprise that consumers have flooded the Apple store and other retailers to pre-order the laptops. Unfortunately, folks trying to get their hands on the MacBooks are reporting delays. Though some users will receive their MacBooks next week, others will have to wait longer.

Shipping estimates have improved in recent days. Users who pre-ordered the new MacBooks have begun receiving emails updating them with new delivery estimates. Celebrities like iJustine saw her estimate move from December to November. Though these updated delivery estimates aren’t ideal, they aren’t as bad as before.

Right now the MacBook Pro 14-inch is tougher to get sooner.

Shipping estimates for the $1,999 14-inch MacBook Pro range from November 15 to November 22. The same applies to the $2,499 model. Neither are available for Apple Store pickup. If you want Apple's faster M1 Max chip, the ship date slips to Dec 1 - 8.

Looking at the 16-inch MacBook Pro, estimates for all three models range from November 22 to November 30. November 30 is a little over a month from the October 26 launch day, but it’s certainly better than waiting until December to receive it as early estimates projected. Apple Store pick-up is not available.

Considering the ongoing global chip shortage and supply chain issues caused by the pandemic, it’s no surprise that the new MacBooks are suffering delays. It is good to see the new estimates aren’t as bad as originally projected, but keep an eye on this page as we'll be updating often.