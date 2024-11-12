T-Mobile is down — latest updates on major outage

Refresh

VoIP may be a solution (Image credit: Google) If you're looking for solutions you can try signing up for VoIP services like Google Voice. We were reminded of this during the Verizon outage a couple of months ago. Check out our guide here.

"Major event" affecting towers (Image credit: Shutterstock) The TV station KUTV, based out of St. George, Utah, was told by T-Mobile that a "major event" was causing the outage. What the event entailed was not elaborated on. This event apparently impacted four cell towers. The report also notes that CenturyLink customers are being affected as well. KUTV does not appear to have more information beyond that.

Conflicting reports on reason why (Image credit: T-Mobile) Please take this with a heavy grain of salt but different users across Down Detector, Reddit and X are claiming different reasons given for why Utah, specifically, is experiencing an outage. One Redditor claimed that he was told a fiber line had been cut. A commenter on Down Detector wrote, ""Straight from T-Mobile support The issue you are experiencing is temporary and due to enhancements being done to upgrade the towers in your area to newer and faster technology. We are dedicated to providing the best customer experience and are working to complete the enhancements as quickly as possible. Once the work is completed, you will definitely experience faster and better service." Which seems farfetched as T-Mobile has resources in place to notify customers about outages. Though one Redditor said that a customer service rep told them that it might be a combination of tower upgrades and "something else." A number of people are speculating that it's because the greater Salt Lake City metro area is in the midst of a series of storms and receiving fresh snow. Most reports claim that T-Mobile reps are keeping mum on the cause, which seems more correct. As for the rest of the nation, we haven't seen much for why the carrier is experiencing outages elsewhere.

No cellular network (Image credit: Future) A colleague based out of Ogden, Utah sent us an image of his phone with no connectivity to T-Mobile's network. He reported that Wi-Fi calling, which he has activated, was also affected and is currently down. With much of the state turning in reports, we've seen a number of complaints out of Ogden as well.

Mint Mobile which runs on T-Mobile also affected (Image credit: Mint Mobile) Mint Mobile, a wireless provider that piggybacks on T-Mobile's network is also experiencing outages according to Down Detector which just spiked to over 1,000 reports in the last hour. Unlike the T-Mobile map which shows a widespread outage, Mint Mobile appears to mainly be in Utah where we are seeing most of the reports. It's looking more and more like the whole state of Utah is affected.

Speedtest doesn't even crack 2Mbps in New York (Image credit: Future) A colleague of ours in our New York office just shared this screenshot from the Speedtest app. The download speed didn't even break 2 Mbps.

Alleged customer service rep claims 4 to 5 hours away from resolution (Image credit: Shutterstock) A user on Reddit reported that T-Mobile customer service got back to him and claimed that the issue will be fixed in "4 to 5 hours." According to them, the carrier's customer service rep said, "Yes, the known outage will be fixed in next few hours, it may take 4-5 hour from now." T-Mobile has not officially said anything about the outage.

(Image credit: Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock) Tracking on Twitter, the T-Mobile Help account has received a number of complaints in the last 20 minutes about downed cell service. So far, the Help page has not commented on the matter other than to ask customers to provide their address for further help. Like on Reddit, the reports on Twitter seem mostly set in Utah.

Mostly affecting Utah (Image credit: Future) Strangely, we're seeing a ton of complaints of down service from Utah but Down Detector isn't showing much from that state. Instead, their map is showing more reports out of the south east and in Phoenix. Though a number of comments are from Utahans. Another site, Outage Report is only really showing Utah as having T-Mobile issues. Tom's Guide has reached out to T-Mobile for more information or comment.