PlayStation State of Play June live blog — PSVR 2 and third-party games

If you've been patiently waiting for news about PS5 games, you'll want to tune into today's (June 2) State of Play livestream. Last week, Sony announced that it would host one of its occasional State of Play streams, and even gave us a good idea of what to expect. Today's event will run for about half-an-hour, and cover both third-party games as well as upcoming PlayStation VR 2 titles.

First things first: If you want to watch the livestream for yourself, you can tune in easily enough online. The PlayStation State of Play in June 2022 will air at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST on both YouTube and Twitch. We've embedded the YouTube stream below, if you'd like to watch for yourself:

So far, Sony has been pretty terse in describing what we might see:

"It’s been more than two months since our last State of Play – who’s ready for a new one?" wrote Brett Elston, the senior manager of content communications for Sony Interactive Entertainment, on the PlayStation Blog. "We’ll have some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2."

In terms of what we might expect to see, "third-party partners" could potentially cover a lot of ground. One possible contender is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (not to be confused with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009). Activision announced the game recently, but we know almost nothing about it otherwise. On the other hand, since Activision will soon be part of the Microsoft family, perhaps we should expect more CoD information at the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase in two weeks instead.

