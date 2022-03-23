LIVE: PSN outage — FIFA, GTA V and more down on PS5 and PS4

It looks like the PlayStation Network is experiencing some issues. Players of popular games including FIFA, GTA V and Destiny 2 are all reporting connectivity problems that are preventing online play.

Reports of this PSN outage first started surfacing at around 5.30 a.m. ET this morning (Wednesday, March 23). Online tracking tool Downdetector shows there has been a significant spike in users reporting issues over the last two hours.

Frustrated gamers have taken to social media to vent about the problems, with players of games including Elden Ring, Rocket League and Final Fantasy 14 also claiming they cannot get online.

The outage doesn't appear to be impacting every aspect of the PlayStation Network, as services such as the PlayStation Store are still operational, but at least for now it appears that playing games online is a no-go.

Sony has yet to comment on the connectivity problems that are seemingly plaguing PlayStation gamers right now, but we have reached out for comment. In the meantime, we'll update you with the latest information down below.