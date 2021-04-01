Knives Out 2 and 3 coming to Netflix — here’s who’s returning

Murder-mystery thriller Knives Out is getting two sequels in a Netflix deal worth around $450 million.

The news was first broken by Variety, who reports that the streaming giant has purchased the rights to both Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 for an astronomical sum of money.

The first Knives Out released in November 2019 and became something of a surprise hit, making $311 million at the global box office on a modest $40 million budget and earning itself an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

The film was a passion project for writer/director Rian Johnson, and he’s always been keen to turn the “whodunnit” series into a franchise, even hinting at a potential sequel before the first film’s release. He will be returning to pen and helm both Netflix-produced sequels.

The original Knives Out starred Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, and saw the Southern investigator attempting to solve the murder of a famous author. It has been confirmed that Knives Out 2 (and presumably Knives Out 3 as well) will see Craig reprise his role.

While no other casting information has been given, it’s assumed that Craig will be the only returning face as the series is likely to take on an anthology-style with each film offering a new case for Blanc to crack.

The first sequel is reportedly due to start filming in Greece this July, so we expect additional casting information to be announced (or leaked) very soon as pre-production kicks into gear in the coming weeks.

The official Knives Out Twitter account has reacted to the news with a series of memes joking about the franchise's new owners. So it definitely seems like this acquisition falls very much into the confirmed category.

While $450 million might at first glance seem a ludicrous investment for two sequels to a mid-range mystery film, when you consider Netflix’s current position in the streaming sector it starts to make more sense.

While Netflix remains the biggest streaming platform worldwide, it’s facing stiff competition from the likes of Disney Plus and HBO Max. Both those platforms have an edge when it comes to franchise movies. Disney boasts massive names such as Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, while HBO Max has fanboy favorites such as the Snyder Cut and Godzilla vs Kong.

Netflix’s own attempts at launching movie franchises have largely fallen flat in recent years with the likes of Project Powers and The Old Guard making little noise. However, the Chris Helmworth vehicle Extraction did prove more successful and is primed for a sequel of its own.

It’s currently unknown whether Netflix will opt to give these Knives Out sequels a theatrical release alongside making them available for streaming. Release dates for either installment also remain a mystery, for now.