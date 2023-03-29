John Wick 5 may actually happen — everything we know

After all that (you know if you're caught up), John Wick 5 is actually — somehow — possible. Yes, the conversations you've probably heard about John Wick: Chapter 4 may suggest that's nigh impossible, but it turns out that enough of the golden coins of our world (not Mr. Wick's) have put this sequel into the "possible" category.

And as someone who paid to see John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters, I can't tell if I love this news or not. I would not turn down a ticket to John Wick: Chapter 5, though. That much I am sure of.

Of course, talking about a potential John Wick 5 means dialing up the room of The Accountants to issue a spoiler warning as the end of John Wick: Chapter 4 is explained.

John Wick 5 may happen — here's why

If you hadn't heard — which is why the above spoiler warning was used — John Wick: Chapter 4 was meant to be the final chapter of the Baba Yaga's saga. We'll explain more about why that is below, but we'll break down why that isn't necessarily the plan anymore right here.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was tracking (according to Matthew Belloni in the Puck (opens in new tab) newsletter) for somewhere between $65 million to $70 million for its domestic opening weekend. This was already going to be a big jump up from John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum's $56 million USD opening.

And then, John Wick: Chapter 4 beat even that estimation, with a $73.8 million opening weekend in the states, and an overall total of $141.4 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

And we're talking John Wick 5 because THR quotes Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Joe Drake as saying "There’s a will and there’s an openness. And you could certainly interpret that ending in different ways. We’re all going to take a tiny rest here and then scratch at ideas about whether there’s a credible way to get into five. But there’s no guarantee."

As for the potential backlash, Drake also noted that Reeves and Stahelski "rightly so, are very protective about never screwing with the audience. So we certainly have our work cut out for us. … Keanu is so beloved and that character is so beloved; that’s not lost on him."

John Wick 5 is hard to write due to John Wick 4's ending

Okay, this is why we had all the spoiler warnings. John Wick: Chapter 4 ends with the titular hero believed to be dead. While we do not see a dead body, Winston (Ian McShane) and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) are shown at the end of the movie, visiting Wick's grave. And they're acting as if they both believe he's dead.

How did he die? Well, after the longest climb up a staircase ever, Wick and his friend Caine (Donnie Yen) participated in a duel, where the latter represented Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård). Caine only did this to ensure his daughter would be safe from the Marquis and The High Table, and Wick understood. Both men were still standing after they shot each other twice. On the third shot, Caine shot Wick down, and the Marquis demanded the final shot on Wick. What he didn't realize was that Wick didn't fire, and opened himself up for a shot from Wick.

Then, we see an ailing Wick on the steps of the church where the duel took place, and then we cut to the aforementioned grave scene.

So, we're guessing John Wick would have either pulled the wool over their eyes — or they're pretending he's actually dead. Who's to say The High Table's next representatives wouldn't hold a grudge like the Marquis did?

John Wick 5 cast possibilities: Who's still alive?

Of course, if you release a John Wick: Chapter 5 (or a movie with any variation on that title), you're going to need to bring back Keanu Reeves as the titular super-assassin. Likely John Wick 5 cast members include:

Ian McShane as Winston, the newly reinstalled manager of the New York City Continental

Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King

Donnie Yen as Caine, last seen hunted by...

Rina Sawayama as Akira

Shamier Anderson as The Tracker / Mr. Nobody

Natalia Tena as Katia, John

We could also see the return of Clancy Brown as a Harbinger, a representative of The High Table.