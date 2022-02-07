iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 reportedly enter production ahead of spring launch

The launch of the rumored iPhone SE 3 and the iPad Air 5 now seems more likely than ever, with both devices reportedly entering production. That's according to a new report from Mac Otakara, which references "reliable sources in China."

The report claims that the next generation of the iPhone SE will keep the current chassis design and retain wireless charging. However, the source also states that MagSafe could be off the table for the iPhone SE 3.

The news comes shortly after another report from 91mobiles, which claimed Apple has imported two unreleased tablets and new iPhone SE models to India "for testing purposes." If true, it is likely that two of these tablets are the refreshed iPad Air 5 and the upgraded entry-level iPad 10.

According to 91mobiles, the next generation of the iPad Air will have an estimated price tag of $500-700. Meanwhile, the rumored iPhone SE 3 could carry a price of roughly $300. However, another leaker had previously shared a different price tag for the iPhone SE 3, which converts to $542 (a $142 increase compared to the current model).

Mac Otakara had previously reported that the new iPad Air won't undergo any significant changes on the design front. Instead, it's expected to borrow a handful of features from the iPad mini 6. This could include an A15 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera, Center Stage feature, 5G connectivity and Quad-LED True Tone flash.

The iPad Air 5 and the iPhone SE 3 are expected to be the focus of the upcoming Apple Spring Event, which is rumored to take place on Tuesday, March 8. That's according to reliable Apple tipster Mark Gurman, who, in his latest Power On newsletter, also shared that the event could be "one of many in 2022."

In fact, Gurman claims that 2022 will "introduce its biggest crop of new devices ever in a single year," and other rumors suggest that a new high-end Mac mini and iMac Pro could also be on the way, together with a new Mac Pro desktop. And of course we're also expecting to see the iPhone 14 later this year, and quite possibly also the AirPods Pro 2.