Hurry! Steam is giving away 6 free games right now — don’t miss out

Free games! Now that I have your attention, let’s give props to Steam for stealthily dropping half a dozen completely gratis titles onto its platform. Have I heard of a single one of these titles? Nope! But hey, free games!

As helpfully revealed by Twitter channel SteamGamesPC (thanks Gaming Bible ), Steam casually made six titles free at the start of the week. While some of these games are just the prologue version of the full game, they still serve up good chunks of gameplay to help you make your mind up on the final product.

🍊 JUN 13 NEW FREE GAMES ON STEAM 🍊1⃣Ashes to Asheshttps://t.co/AJ6X0VftLI2⃣Death Roadshttps://t.co/h25xDCYk4g3⃣Street Sense 2https://t.co/coR7syb6m84⃣Grand Emprisehttps://t.co/Qj3SdVXmrU5⃣Their Landhttps://t.co/Uc1bHk8LSW6⃣Bunker Builderhttps://t.co/Xo330Zp44l pic.twitter.com/YvqLIpMP49June 13, 2023 See more

Free Steam games

(Image credit: Team Beams)

First up, we have Ashes to Ashes. This Wild West shooter may look like a low-rent Red Dead Redemption 2, but wait, there’s a twist! Your gunslinger is a zombie… who can apparently use magic. Bet you didn’t see that one coming.

The next free Steam title is Death Roads: Tournament Prologue. This is just a taste of the final game to come, and intriguingly it combines violent car battles, deckbuilding and roguelite elements.

Grand Emprise: Prologue certainly doesn’t lack ambition. What starts as a dino-riding homage to ARK: Survival Evolved promises a time-travelling adventure that will eventually blast you to the stars via rocket ships. Oh, and it also promises you’ll be God. No biggy. The final game has a lot to deliver on.

Who needs dinosaurs when you’re stuck in the woods trying to solve puzzles as a teenage orphan though, right? Their Land’s puzzle-heavy action game sounds intriguing, even if the trailer is a tad bleak.

(Image credit: Project Whitecard Inc.)

Have you been struggling to pass your driving licence? Then Street Sense 2 could be the game for you. This seems to be a virtual driving test simulator. Seeing as I racked up three major errors on my first failed test, maybe I should use Street Sense 2 to brush up my motoring ‘skills’.

There's another glorified demo, this time in the form Bunker Builder Simulator: Prologue. The full game will have you digging holes and erecting bunkers, which will no doubt come in handy when the zombie apocalypse is upon us. The undead hate cramped spaces, right?

