How to watch PS5 reveal event: Live stream 'The Future of Gaming' online

PS5 event date, time The PS5 reveal event starts tomorrow (June 11) at 4 p.m. Eastern| 1 p.m. Pacific | 9 p.m. GMT.

We will watch the PS5 reveal event tomorrow with bated breath. But we're also trying to manage our expectations as well, which is hard to do given how Sony's teased out details.

And since the event is named "The Future of Gaming," there's a big wide window for what we will actually see. Fortunately, we've been keeping our eyes on the market and have figured out what to expect.

All of the PS5 games we know about

PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Which new console will win?

The biggest thing we expect isn't even the console: it's the games (and hopefully how we play them). As we went over in our PS5 June 11 event preview, we'd bet on news about PS5 games from third-party and independent developers before we claimed the console itself will be revealed.

As predictably frustrating as it will be for many who will grouse online about Sony teasing out the PS5's look, Sony's given us reason to not expect it. The blog post where Sony announced the event is focused entirely on the video games coming to the PS5.

We hope that Sony makes the console's absence easier to swallow by revealing some exclusive PS5 games. Here's everything you need to watch the event

PS5 reveal event live streams

Right now, the only announced place to watch the PS5 event is on Sony's own site. The company is promoting Playstation.com/PS5 as the website you should navigate to, in order to see The Future of Games live stream.

That being said? Well, I'd bet YouTube may also get a PS5 event live stream. We'll likely find out closer to start time, and I'll update this post in case that happens.