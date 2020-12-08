How to watch A Christmas Story online: All the streaming info you need

A Christmas Story details Year: 1983

Cast: Melinda Dillon, Darren McGavin, Peter Billingsley

Director: Bob Clark

Run time: 94 min

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 89%

We wish you a merry time watching A Christmas Story online. And while we've previously indulged in A Christmas Story marathons on cable, we're now in the streaming era. These days, you can head to the internet to enjoy the tale of Ralphie Parker and his dearest wish to get a Red Ryder air rifle under the Christmas tree.

To be specific, that's a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. And Ralphie (Peter Peter Billingsley) wants one, despite being repeatedly told (by his mom, teacher and even the department store Santa Claus), "You’ll shoot your eye out."

A Christmas Story is a nostalgic treat with slice-of-life storytelling that will transport you back to childhood. And it's packed with so many iconic images and moments, from Mr. Parker's leg lamp to Ralphie's pink bunny onesie to a classmate getting his tongue stuck on a frozen flagpole.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch A Christmas Story online.

How to watch A Christmas Story online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because you're away from home and don't have access to your usual streaming services doesn't meant you can't watch A Christmas Story online. It's pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the movie from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch A Christmas Story in the US

Team Red Ryder can watch A Christmas Story marathons starting on Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on TBS or 9 p.m. ET on TNT, or on demand at TBS.com and TNT.com if you have a cable TV package and login.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch A Christmas Story online with several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial to check out its live TV service. Both the Sling Orange and Sling Blue packages include TBS and TNT, so you can tune into the marathon. Or Sling also has A Christmas Story on demand.View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox as well as top cable brands like TNT, TBS, Bravo, HGTV, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch A Christmas Story in the UK, Canada or Australia

Bad news for Brits and Canadians who want to watch A Christmas Story — it's not on any streaming services in those countries.

Australians who subscribe to Stan can view it there.

How to rent or buy A Christmas Story

A Christmas Story is also available to rent or buy at digital stores, generally around $3.99 for rental and $9.99 for purchase.

Is A Christmas Story on Netflix?

No, A Christmas Story is not on Netflix. But the streaming service is always adding new titles to its huge library, so we'll add it to our letter to Santa for next year.