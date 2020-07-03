How to get Captain America in Fortnite

Just in time for Independence Day, Captain America has officially come to Fortnite. The latest in a long line of Marvel-Fortnite crossovers, the new Captain America skin allows players to dress as the iconic First Avenger as they build and battle their way through Epic's mega-popular battle royale game.

You can buy the Captain America skin from Fortnite's Item Shop for 2,000 V-Bucks, which translates to about $20 in real-world money. Purchasing the skin also gets you Captain America's shield, which you can use as your in-game pickaxe or display on your back as your Back Bling.

If you're feeling extra patriotic, you can also pick up the Captain America Grand Salute Emote for 300 V-Bucks. This emote has your character strike a pose as fireworks rain behind them, making it the perfect one to use over 4th of July weekend.



Fortnite and Marvel have been crossing over since 2018, starting with a special Infinity War event that allowed you to play as Thanos. Since then, various shop items and events have brought more Marvel characters into the fold, including Deadpool, the X-Men, Black Widow and the Guardians of the Galaxy. That's not to mention the numerous other pop-culture crossovers Fortnite has offered, including skins for DC superheroes like Batman and Aquaman.

It's unclear how long Captain America will be in the Item Shop for, so we recommend scooping him up sooner than later if you want to represent the First Avenger on the battlefield.