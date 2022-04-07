Halo Infinite could get a Battle Royale next month — what we know so far

Battle Royale games have been increasingly popular over the past few years, and it seems Halo Infinite may be about to join their ranks. As discovered by @Delta_hub (opens in new tab), running Halo Infinite in offline mode displays a brand new game type, BTB: Last Spartan Standing.

BTB stands for Big Team Battle, a matchmaking playlist with 24 players organized into two teams of 12. @Delta_hub’s screenshots suggest this is every player for themselves, while the name of the game type implies it won’t just be a Lone Wolves playlist with more people.

It’s pretty hard to be the Last Spartan Standing if everyone else is constantly respawning, after all.

Description of the new game mode "Last Spartan Standing".#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/5SSq3v10WyApril 6, 2022 See more

24 players per match isn’t quite as much as the likes of Fortnite or Call of Duty Warzone, both of which can have a respective 100 and 150 participants per match. But for those players hankering for a dedicated Battle Royale mode for Halo Infinite, or those who simply want a free-for-all against more players, this could potentially be good news.

The subject of a Battle Royale mode has dogged Halo Infinite since before launch. It’s no surprise considering the popularity of those games, but developer 343 industries was adamant that there wouldn’t (opens in new tab) be a Battle Royale mode in the game.

Still the rumors and speculation never ended, even after the game launched. But now it looks like 343i is bringing something to the table fairly soon. The fact Halo Infinite’s second season is officially named “Lone Wolves” makes it the perfect opportunity to introduce a solo free-for-all mode — even if it isn’t officially described as “Battle Royale."

Halo Infinite Season 2 is set to kick off on May 3, so we shouldn’t have to wait long for some sort of official confirmation.