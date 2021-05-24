Grizzlies vs Jazz live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Grizzlies vs Jazz start time, channel The Grizzlies vs Jazz live stream is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT today (Sunday, May 23).

It will air on TNT.

The Grizzlies vs Jazz live stream brings up the end of the first games of the first round the NBA playoffs live streams , and it's going to be a test of momentum vs relaxation. The No. 1 seed Utah Jazz come into this game well-rested, unlike Ja Morant and the Grizzlies who are coming off of two play-in tournament games won by the slimmest of margins.

The Jazz, who last played a week ago (beating the Kings by 22 points), will see how complete Donovan Mitchell is — as his ankle's been bothering him a lot as of late (though Utah hasn't given him many minutes). That also means there could be a little rust on Mitchell in this playoff return.

Another big x-factor for Utah is Bojan Bogdanovic, who wasn't there in last year's playoffs. Lately, the 6-foot-7 small forward's been playing at an elite level, and Utah hopes he continues apace.

As for the surging Grizzlies, they need to give Morant support. Jonas Valanciunas is undergoing a solid season, and Kyle Anderson is such a great contributor that he's likely to get a lot of attention if the team does well. Plus, the play-in wins over the Spurs and Warriors don't happen without Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman Sr., who are rookies making cases to be taken seriously.

The Jazz swept the season series against the Grizzlies, but all three games were played in a six-day stretch in March. They host game one as 8.5-point favorites. The over/under is 215.5.

How to avoid Grizzlies vs Jazz blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams in the US

In the U.S. Grizzlies vs Jazz airs on TNT, tipping off at 9:30 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams in the UK

British basketball fans just need Sky Sports... but not tonight. The Grizzlies vs Jazz live stream isn't on Sky Sports.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can't watch Grizzlies vs Jazz live streams. The game isn't on SportsNet or TSN.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.