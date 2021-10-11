Google Assistant could inspire the next woman to change the world

To mark International Day Of The Girl, the Google Assistant has gained he ability to recite more than 25 inspirational stories that feature female heroes.

By using the phrase “Hey Google, tell me a girl hero story," devices with the Google Assistant baked in, notably the Google Nest Home Hub, can tell a variety of "girl hero" fiction and non-fiction stories. This new feature is apart of Google's “Digital Inclusion for Girls,” an imitative that aims to use the search giant's technologies to "create opportunities for girls in the digital space."

The idea behind telling the girl hero stories is to break down tropes of female characters in fiction and non-fiction and highlight female leads from diverse background and address the topics of leadership, problem-solving and more; the latter are often themes of male-orientated stories.

"This effort was very personal to me – my son is five and I see him developing his views on people and differences between them every day. It matters deeply to me that he sees girls, and people from all over the world, as heroic, fierce, smart and successful," explained Rebecca Nathenson, director of product for the Google Assistant Developer Platform.

These inspiring tales include: “My Sister, Daisy,” which focuses on family bonds and gender identity, and ”Marielle's Sweet Shop” that's a story about a mother and daughter entrepreneur duo.

As such, these there's a chance that hearing one of these stories could be just the thing needed to inspire the next female entrepreneur, visionary, CEO or even the first female U.S. President. After all, inspiration can come from all places, even a story told by the Google Assistant over a smart speaker.

There are over 25 exclusive nonfiction and fiction stories available from Capstone and The English Schoolhouse, developed by Earplay if you want to listen to more inspirational girl stories told via the Google Assistant.