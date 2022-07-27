Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Biggest rumored upgrades

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is likely just two weeks away. And a Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3 comparison can help us anticipate just how big an update this will be for Samsung's foldable phone lineup.

While we still — technically — have no official launch date for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, every indication is that the new foldable will debut at Samsung Unpacked on August 10. And should it debut, expect the update version to invite comparisons to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 .

The previous generation of Samsung’s vertical foldable was the device maker's best foldable phone yet, but we still had some notes. The price was a bit high, the battery life was a bit low and the design could have been a little sleeker. The Fold 4 would give Samsung an excellent opportunity to address those concerns and give us the upgrades we’ve wanted.

Based on what we've heard about the upcoming phone via the rumor mill, here's how a Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3 comparison could shake out.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Price

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/Evan Blass)

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 was many things, but cheap was not one of them. The phone debuted at $1,799 — for $100 more you could double your storage space to 512GB. The Fold 3 did cost $200 less than the previous generation, but in contrast to the $999 Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Z Fold 3 looked even more expensive.

Speculation around Galaxy Z Fold 4 pricing has been a bit mixed. Some rumors predict the phone will get cheaper, while others contend that the new phone would — shockingly — see a slight price increase. If the latter happens, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be dead on arrival in terms of breaking through as a mainstream smartphone, so personally, I think that a price increase is highly unlikely.

What does seem likely is the rumor that there will be a 128GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This will allow the phone to start at a lower price point, while not forcing Samsung to decrease the price at the 256GB and 512GB storage levels.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Design

(Image credit: Waqar Khan)

One of the biggest complaints about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 was that it was bulky when folded up. While we don’t have anything concrete, there are some indications that Samsung is aware of this issue.

Leakers OnLeaks and Smartprix claim the hinge design has been changed for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, allowing the new phone to weigh 8.9 ounces. That would be just over half an ounce less than the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s 9.5-ounce weight, and a good indication that we will get a lighter phone, if not a sleeker phone as well. Using a single hinge rather than the two hinges seen on the Fold 3 could help significantly with this.

Unfortunately, one upgrade we are unlikely to get is a storage slot for the S Pen . Despite marketing the Fold series as a hybrid phone/tablet, Samsung has yet to include a storage slot for the stylus, hampering its potential productivity.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Displays

(Image credit: Smartprix/OnLeaks)

With dual 120Hz displays inside and outside the phone, screens were not a particularly weak point for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The main 7.6-inch display was stunning and easy to view, though fell a bit short in our lab testing when it came to brightness.

Early indications are that Samsung does not plan to change much with the display, though they may make a couple of tweaks. First, the aspect ratio may shift from 5:4 in the Fold 3 to 6:5 in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 . Additionally, Samsung may use an upgraded Ultra-Thin glass and reduce the visibility of the crease in the main 7.6-inch display.

So while we may not see a leap in terms of resolution, there may be some smaller changes that improve the overall aesthetics of the Fold 4 versus its predecessor.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Cameras

(Image credit: Technizo Concept)

While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may steal its design style from the Galaxy S22 Ultra , the foldable won’t come anywhere close to the 108MP main camera on Samsung’s flagship device.

However, the cameras for the Fold 4 could be improved from the Galaxy Z Fold 3. First, the Fold 4 is tipped to get a 3x optical zoom , which would be an upgrade over the Fold 3’s 2x optical zoom.

The biggest advance though would be the rumored improvements to the under-screen camera on the main 7.6-inch display. These rumors have been questionable, but in theory, we could see a 16MP sensor instead of the Fold 3’s 4MP sensor. We could even see a second under-screen camera in that display , though that rumor is a bit more suspect.

Regardless of which rumors ultimately pan out, the camera in the Fold 4 appears likely to at least be modestly improved compared to the Fold 3, and probably on par with the Samsung Galaxy S22 .

Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Battery

Bad news. It seems that Samsung will be keeping the 4,400 mAh battery from the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This is a clear miss if true, but maybe it was a cost-saving move by Samsung. Regardless, given the Galaxy Z Fold 3's less than impressive battery life, the same battery size in the new model would be disappointing.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Chip and performance

Unlike with the battery, we have some good news regarding the rumored chipset. It looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus , at least according to leaker Ice Universe.

That would give the new phone a good performance increase over the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and even a potential advantage over the Galaxy S22. It might also address our concerns about battery life, given the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1's reported improvement in power management over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 inside Samsung's S22 lineup.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy Z Fold 3: Outlook

(Image credit: Smartprix/OnLeaks)

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumors may not sound like a major overhaul of Samsung's biggest foldable, but the likely changes are still signifcant onews. The battery not getting an upgrade is a disappointment, and the display and design are not exactly pegged for major changes, but there seem to be no downgrades compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Well, unless the price increases. If the price goes up, that will make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a hard sell, no matter how convinced Samsung executive TM Roh is that foldables are about to go mainstream.

If the Galaxy Z Fold price holds, goes down or even if there is a 128GB offering that allows Samsung to hit a cheaper entry price, then there may be a reason to choose the Fold 4. The camera and performance upgrades would be noticeable from the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and aesthetically the new phone could be a sleeker device.

We will have to stay tuned to August 10 to see if Samsung ultimately wows us, or if it even reveals the Fold 4.