Forget the Apple Car — Sony's Afeela EV hits the road in 2026

If it's a new year at CES, Sony must be rolling a car out onto the stage at its press conference. Only at CES 2023, the car Sony showed off has a target date for release.

This would be Afeela, the new car brand that's the result of the Sony Honda Mobility project formed by the two companies this past June. As recently as this past fall, Sony and Honda said they were gearing up to get an EV ready for pre-orders in 2025 — that's the vehicle we saw tonight (January 4).

Specifically, Sony executives say they plan on taking pre-orders for the car in the first half of 2025. They anticipate deliveries by spring 2026.

If that seems like a bit of gap between tonight's press conference and the actual arrival of the first Afeela EV, consider that the long rumored Apple Car has reportedly been pushed back to 2026 — and that vehicle has yet to be confirmed, let alone announced.

(Image credit: Sony/YouTube)

It sounds as if a lot of work is going into the Afeela car. Qualcomm, which has done a lot of work with connected vehicles, will be powering the EV's digital chassis. Epic Games is involved, too, with its Unreal Engine put to work on mobility solutions like animations for the car's display.

Infotainment is at the heart of the Afeela vehicle, with Sony executives describe a center console experience that will incorporate the entertainment giant's movies, music and games.

(Image credit: Sony/YouTube)

Details about the car are scant at this point, though Sony's presentation touted the dozen-plus cameras and 40-plus sensors on the vehicle. Expect more information about Afeela to emerge in the coming months.

Afeela marks the latest stop in a twisty road for Sony's car ambitions. At CES 2020, Sony unveiled its first vehicle prototype to the surprise of many in attendance. Another prototype followed last year, as Sony outlined plans to form a mobility business aimed at bringing its technological prowess to the automotive world. That led to the joint partnership with Honda, when the two companies announced plans for a team-up last year.