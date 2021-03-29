Forget Fitbit — Peloton could be developing a smartwatch

Only time will tell, but a recent spate of acquisitions by Peloton could mean that the maker of stationary bikes and other exercise equipment has plans to develop its own fitness-focused smartwatch.

As reported by Bloomberg and Wareable, Peloton late last year picked up three companies — Atlas Wearables, Aiqudo, and Otari — whose technologies could be used to create a watch that complements Peloton's burgeoning fitness equipment empire.

Atlas Wearables specializes in tracking movements when lifting weights as well as other isometric exercises; Otari makes an interactive training mat, and Aiqudo helps integrate digital assistants into devices.

Despite their bulkiness, Atlas Wearables' devices offer tracking that is more precise than other smartwatches; For instance, Atlas' watches track your movement while weightlifting, and compare them to their algorithms to more accurately measure your activity. Other smartwatches with activity tracking for weightlifting often rely on more basic metrics, such as heart rate.

As intriguing as a Peloton smartwatch sounds, this technology could also be incorporated into a something like a smart workout mirror, along the lines of the Tonal or Mirror. It would more closely follow Peloton's current line of fitness equipment, and its high-tech nature would certainly reflect Peloton's pedigree.

It's far too early to speculate when we might see something from the fruits of these acquisitions — the deals were only completed in December — but it could represent a strong diversification of Peloton's offerings, especially for those who want to add weight training to their workout routine.