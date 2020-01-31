F9: Fast & Furious 9 trailer, release date, cast and everything else we know

Are you ready to hit F9 and live life one quarter mile at a time, with new family? Yes, new Fast and Furious movie may actually be called F9. While IMDB is claiming the movie is called Fast & Furious 9, all of its posters (three of which you can see aboe) say F9.

The movie's only been teased in bits and snippets on social media, including Vin Diesel announcing the casting of pro wrestler John Cena, who may be here to fill the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-shaped hole in the film.

Fast & Furious 9 release date F9 is coming on May 22, 2020.

Fast & Furious 9 trailer

Below, at 3 p.m. Eastern, there will be a live-streamed "The Road to F9" concert, where the Fast & Furious 9 trailer will debut. We will update this story with everything we learn from the event.

Fast & Furious 9 cast: Who's in F9?

The cast of F9 looks pretty standard, except it's short a couple of major names and gains two major pop culture icons. Yes, your eyes aren't deceiving you: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham, who just starred in the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, are not here. We're sad too.

Also Fast & Furious 9 features multi-time WWE world heavyweight champion (and movie star) John Cena. Vin Diesel announced Cena's addition to the film on Instagram, and we've got that clip embedded below. The queen of the rolling-R, Cardi B, is also on board.

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw

Jordana Brewster as Mia

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Tyrese Gibson in Roman Pearce

Jim Parrack in unannounced role

John Cena in unannounced role

Cardi B in unannounced role