Black Friday smart home deals 2020: Save on Echo, Nest, Ring and more

Best Black Friday smart home deals now

Amazon Echo speakers

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $39 now $18 @ Amazon

The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is still one of our favorite smart speakers. And it's now only $18 for a limited time. If you're looking for an Alexa device with punchy audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it.

Echo Dot with Clock (2020): was $69 now $38 @ Amazon

The smart speaker offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. Not only is this the first time it's been on sale, but it comes with a free Sengled Bluetooth bulb. The deal is for the Glacier White or Twilight Blue colors.

Echo Flex: was $25 now $9 @ Amazon

Plug Alexa into your wall with Echo Flex. The compact smart speaker isn't the best music device, but it's incredibly versatile when placed where you wouldn't any dangling cords. Bundle it with a motion sensor or night light for added super powers.

Echo Show 8: was $129 now $64 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. We also like its speakers, which are loud enough to fill our conference room. It's perfect for making video calls to family and friends.

Google Nest speakers

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Walmart

This smart home speaker allows you to check the weather, play music, get reminders, learn about the day's news headlines and control compatible smart lights, thermostats and TVs.

Google Smart Light Kit: was $55 now $45 @ Best Buy

This is the perfect starter kit for anyone who wants to modernize their home on the cheap. It includes the Google Home Mini and a Smart Light Bulb from GE, which you can control via voice commands.

Google Nest Audio (2-pack): was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy

Score $30 in savings on two of Google's newest smart speaker. A pair of Nest Audios can connect for a stereo listening experience, making this the best Black Friday speaker deal for a home sound system.

Google Nest Hub: was $89 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Google Nest Hub is a compact smart display with Google Assistant built-in. At a glance you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders and control devices from the single dashboard.

Google Nest Hub Max: was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on Google's 10-inch smart display. Not only is the Nest Hub Max an excellent Google Assistant dashboard, it's a high-quality speaker, too. Plus AI keeps you in frame during video chats.

Security cams and doorbells

Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally or in the cloud, and has a two-year battery life.

Ring Indoor Cam: was $59 now $44 @Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam is a basic security camera. You've got to plug it into the wall, but it's easy to set up and connects to a 2.4-GHz Wi-Fi network. It's on sale for just $44.99 as part of the Amazon Black Friday deals event.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $69 @Amazon

Ring's most basic video doorbell is now on its second generation, and has 1080p video, motion detection, and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. It's very easy to install and runs on either battery power or household current. It's now on sale for just $69.

Nest Hello video doorbell: was $229 now $179 @ Walmart

The best overall video doorbell is currently $50 off at Walmart - a deal you can't currently find at other online retailers. This video doorbell has an excellent picture and can even announce familiar faces at the door.

Thermostats

ecobee SmartThermostat: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The best smart thermostat overall is on sale during Black Friday. Save $50 on this 4.5-star device, which works with Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit and more.

Nest Thermostat E: was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy

The Nest Thermostat E is an attractive and relatively affordable smart thermostat, and it's also one of the easiest to use. Get it now during Black Friday for $70 off.

Robot vacuums

iRobot Roomba 670: was $329 now $179 @ Walmart

Here's a Walmart Black Friday deal to help tidy your home. The Roomba 670 is designed to intelligently and effectively clean those hard to reach of areas of your home. Support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa make it easy to command via voice, and thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity, you can use the included app to schedule home cleanings.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100: was $394 now $199 @ Walmart

Deep clean the entire house with this powerful robot vacuum, which can take on debris on floors and carpets. The self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair from itself, which means no more hair wrap. Plus, the Shark Clean app can help you schedule cleanings of your home. It's one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen for a robo vac.

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $179 @ Best Buy

This best-selling robot vacuum is the perfect way to keep your home tidy with minimal effort. The three-stage cleaning system is more powerful than you might expect, and its wi-fi connectivity is a convenient bonus.