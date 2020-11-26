Black Friday smart home deals 2020: Save on Echo, Nest, Ring and more

Black Friday smart home deals mean big savings on all sorts of devices that can raise your house's or apartment's IQ. Most are designed for voice control with Alexa and/or Google Assistant, but you can control them from the convenience of a smartphone app, too.
1. Amazon Echo speakers
2. Google Nest speakers
3. Security cams and video doorbells
4. Thermostats
5. Robot vacuums
Thanks to Black Friday smart home deals, several of the overall best smart home devices are the most affordable you'll ever find them. From Amazon Echo and Google Nest smart speakers to Ring security cams and Roomba robot vacuums, there's a smart home deal for everyone.
We're tracking Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals around-the-clock, so be sure to check back for the latest Black Friday smart home deals from all the top retailers.
Best Black Friday smart home deals now
- Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $28 @ Amazon
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Walmart
- Ring Indoor Cam: was $59 now $44 @Amazon
- ecobee SmartThermostate: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
- iRobot Roomba 670: was $329 now $179 @ Walmart
Amazon Echo speakers
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $39 now $18 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is still one of our favorite smart speakers. And it's now only $18 for a limited time. If you're looking for an Alexa device with punchy audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it.View Deal
Echo Dot with Clock (2020): was $69 now $38 @ Amazon
The smart speaker offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. Not only is this the first time it's been on sale, but it comes with a free Sengled Bluetooth bulb. The deal is for the Glacier White or Twilight Blue colors.View Deal
Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $49 now $28 @ Amazon
The Echo Dot is the newest smart speaker from Amazon. It offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. Not only is this the first time it's on sale, but it comes with your choice of a free smart bulb or 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited. It's a win either way! View Deal
Echo (4th Gen): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon
The new 4th-gen Amazon Echo is the best smart speaker you'll find for less than $100. In addition to its new orb-like shape, it packs a host of new features — such as a built-in Zigbee hub — that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices. It's on sale and comes with your choice of two free smart bulbs or 6 months of free Amazon Music Unlimited. View Deal
Echo Flex: was $25 now $9 @ Amazon
Plug Alexa into your wall with Echo Flex. The compact smart speaker isn't the best music device, but it's incredibly versatile when placed where you wouldn't any dangling cords. Bundle it with a motion sensor or night light for added super powers.View Deal
Echo Show 8: was $129 now $64 @ Amazon
The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. We also like its speakers, which are loud enough to fill our conference room. It's perfect for making video calls to family and friends.View Deal
Google Nest speakers
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Walmart
This smart home speaker allows you to check the weather, play music, get reminders, learn about the day's news headlines and control compatible smart lights, thermostats and TVs.View Deal
Google Smart Light Kit: was $55 now $45 @ Best Buy
This is the perfect starter kit for anyone who wants to modernize their home on the cheap. It includes the Google Home Mini and a Smart Light Bulb from GE, which you can control via voice commands. View Deal
Google Nest Audio (2-pack): was $199 now $169 @ Best Buy
Score $30 in savings on two of Google's newest smart speaker. A pair of Nest Audios can connect for a stereo listening experience, making this the best Black Friday speaker deal for a home sound system.View Deal
Google Nest Hub: was $89 now $49 @ Best Buy
The Google Nest Hub is a compact smart display with Google Assistant built-in. At a glance you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders and control devices from the single dashboard. View Deal
Google Nest Hub Max: was $229 now $179 @ Best Buy
Save $50 on Google's 10-inch smart display. Not only is the Nest Hub Max an excellent Google Assistant dashboard, it's a high-quality speaker, too. Plus AI keeps you in frame during video chats. View Deal
Security cams and doorbells
Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $64 @ Amazon
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally or in the cloud, and has a two-year battery life.View Deal
Ring Indoor Cam: was $59 now $44 @Amazon
The Ring Indoor Cam is a basic security camera. You've got to plug it into the wall, but it's easy to set up and connects to a 2.4-GHz Wi-Fi network. It's on sale for just $44.99 as part of the Amazon Black Friday deals event. View Deal
Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $69 @Amazon
Ring's most basic video doorbell is now on its second generation, and has 1080p video, motion detection, and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. It's very easy to install and runs on either battery power or household current. It's now on sale for just $69.View Deal
Nest Hello video doorbell: was $229 now $179 @ Walmart
The best overall video doorbell is currently $50 off at Walmart - a deal you can't currently find at other online retailers. This video doorbell has an excellent picture and can even announce familiar faces at the door.View Deal
Thermostats
ecobee SmartThermostat: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon
The best smart thermostat overall is on sale during Black Friday. Save $50 on this 4.5-star device, which works with Alexa, Google Assistant, HomeKit and more.View Deal
Nest Thermostat E: was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy
The Nest Thermostat E is an attractive and relatively affordable smart thermostat, and it's also one of the easiest to use. Get it now during Black Friday for $70 off.View Deal
Robot vacuums
iRobot Roomba 670: was $329 now $179 @ Walmart
Here's a Walmart Black Friday deal to help tidy your home. The Roomba 670 is designed to intelligently and effectively clean those hard to reach of areas of your home. Support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa make it easy to command via voice, and thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity, you can use the included app to schedule home cleanings.View Deal
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100: was $394 now $199 @ Walmart
Deep clean the entire house with this powerful robot vacuum, which can take on debris on floors and carpets. The self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair from itself, which means no more hair wrap. Plus, the Shark Clean app can help you schedule cleanings of your home. It's one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen for a robo vac. View Deal
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum: was $274 now $179 @ Best Buy
This best-selling robot vacuum is the perfect way to keep your home tidy with minimal effort. The three-stage cleaning system is more powerful than you might expect, and its wi-fi connectivity is a convenient bonus. View Deal
iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599, now $399 @ Best Buy
The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $599, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $200 less with this Black Friday deal.View Deal