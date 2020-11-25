If you're looking for robot vacuum Black Friday deals, you've come to the right place. And, because we've tested many of these for our best robot vacuums page, we know which of these are good deals and which of these, well, suck.

We've searched high and low for Black Friday robot vacuum deals — many of which will be available on Cyber Monday, too — to bring you the best deals possible.

Robot vacuum Black Friday deals — top 5 right now

Best robot vacuum Black Friday deals and sales

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. Normally $599, you can get the Roomba i3+ for $200 less at Best Buy and elsewhere. You can also find the i3 for $299, but that doesn't include the Clean Base, which is absolutely worth the extra $100. Read our full iRobot Roomba i3+ review if you want to know more.

iRobot Roomba E5: was $379 now $249 @ Amazon

The Roomba E5 is great for households with pets. It features dual rubber brushes that don't get tangled with pet hair. The brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. Plus, it has a high efficiency filter that traps 99% of cat and dog allergens.

iRobot Roomba 960 was $499 now $299 @ Best Buy

Though we haven't reviewed the 960, Roombas have generally performed well, but are typically more expensive than most other robot vacuums. The Roomba 960 is an older model, but should work well. And, with iRobot's updated app, you can command the 960 to clean in specific areas at scheduled times—like your kitchen after you're done cooking.View Deal

iRobot Roomba 675 was $279, now $179 @ Amazon

The Roomba 675 is an older model, but it still checks out as an excellent robot vacuum, and at $100 off, is a great bargain. In our Roomba 675 review, it cleaned well and we really like Roomba's app, which makes using and scheduling the robot a cinch. View Deal

Neato Robotics D4 was $429, now $249 @ Amazon

One of our favorite robot vacuums, the Neato D4 is now on sale for $180 off its regular price. In our Neato D4 review, this robot vacuum proved to be a great cleaner and mapped our house quickly and efficiently. View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 11S was $229, now $149 @ Amazon

One of the toughest places to vacuum is underneath furniture; the low profile of the RoboVac 11s lets it suck up all those dust bunnies. You can't control it with your smartphone, but it worked well during our Robovac 11s review, and was able to get underneath everything.View Deal

Eufy RoboVac 30C was $299, now $179 @ Amazon

In our Eufy RoboVac 30C review, we found it did a good job cleaning, but weren't as impressed with its performance compared to other similarly priced models. Now that it's $120 off—and less than $200—it's a good budget option for those who want a robot vacuum they can control with their smartphone.View Deal

eufy RoboVac G30 Edge: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

The eufy RoboVac G30 Edge features a brushless motor to significantly reduce vacuuming noise. It's also small enough to go under most of your furniture and fully integrates into your Alexa or Google smart home. Make sure to use the on-page coupon to get $100 off and drop the price to $249.

