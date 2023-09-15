This new AI video tool clones your voice in 7 languages — and it's blowing up

How many languages do you speak? Thanks to AI, that number could be as many as seven. Los Angeles-based AI video platform HeyGen has launched a new tool that clones your voice from a video and translates what you’re saying into seven different languages. If that wasn't enough, it also syncs your lips to your new voice so the final clip looks (and sounds) as realistic as possible.

Called Video Translate , the tool allows you to upload a video of yourself speaking in English, Spanish, French, Chinese, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Hindi or Japanese. The requirements are pretty basic so you don’t need any fancy cameras, microphones or software. The clip has to be at least 30 seconds long and should ideally feature just one person. But other than that, you just upload your video and in a single click HeyGen can translate what you’re saying.

You can choose whether you want the output to be in Spanish, French, Hindi, Italian, German, Polish, Portuguese or English.

Twitter user Jon Finger uploaded a video he made speaking English with translations in both French and German. The results were stunning and the video has since racked up more than 6 million views.

Testing out @HeyGen_Official translation on French and German. I don't speak either language so let me know if it sounds natural if you do.I hope if you pay you can turn off the color correction.It didn't work on my phone so I had to upload on my pc.https://t.co/FMJp9sJEBI pic.twitter.com/iF5eONAQ3cSeptember 11, 2023

French and German speakers have confirmed that the artificial intelligence tool did a pretty accurate job.

Finger also asked some people he knew for their thoughts and they told him the results were “just a little robotic but pretty incredible.”

We tried to test it

(Image credit: Future)

Following its September 7 launch, HeyGen’s AI tool has since gone viral and Jon Finger’s video added fuel to the raging fire.

We wanted to try the tool for ourselves but our 30-second test clip ended up at the back of a queue that was, *deep breath*, over 141,000 videos long.

One Twitter user said when they uploaded their video they were in the 95,000th spot. After 18 hours of waiting they ended up even further back than their original starting spot and found themselves behind 122,000 other eager users.

Finger replied saying that his video took 10 minutes to process because “there was basically no line” when he tested it out just a few days ago. He said it currently seems impossible to test the free version.

It was like a 10 min wait when I did it. But also there was basically no line. This seems to have made it impossible to test the free version right now. Hopefully they'll be able to ramp up more servers soon.September 13, 2023

HeyGen said that they are trying to scale up their GPU capacity as fast as possible to accommodate the increased demand. It also added that paid users get to skip the line and get their videos within 10 minutes. The cheapest paid option currently costs $29 per month with an annual subscription slashing 20% off.

Support for even more languages is also expected by the end of September.