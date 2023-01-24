7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (Jan. 24-30)

After a few slow weeks for streaming new movies at home, we've got a great list of options this week. And not just for those looking to catch up on an Oscars-contender.

The biggest release of the week, we'd argue, is M3GAN, the result of matching the DNA of the Child's Play movies with Black Mirror's "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too." A horror movie that's not exactly too scary or violent, M3GAN delivers a pretty funny take on an already crowded genre.

Then, you have Tár, the other blonde icon ruling the cinema these days — who arrives on Peacock. Cate Blanchett's portrait of a near-tyrannical classical art icon under fire is as thrilling as it is subtle (yes, somehow both are possible). And this release on Peacock is a big win for everyone who was waiting for it to be on a streaming service. My parents couldn't wait, and spent the $20 on it).

Over on Netflix, we've got a culture clash comedy starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovony. And even Prime Video has a big original film this week, with Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel playing a happy couple whose wedding is under fire.

Here, are the top 7 new movies to watch online this week:

M3GAN (Digital)

No matter what you call her — Megan or M'three'gan — the AI-powered successor to the evil doll throne is proving a powerful icon already. This film, which has a decent message about not tasking child-care to screens, is a pretty campy horror movie, and not nearly as bloody or violent as you might expect.

M3GAN (which, somehow, stands for Model 3 Generative Android) is a doll and the Frankenstein's Monster creation of Gemma (Allison Williams of Get Out, Girls), who needs help raising Cady (Violet McGraw) after a tragic accident. The only problem, though, is that M3GAN (voiced by Jenna Davis and played by Amie Donald) goes to extreme lengths to protect Cady.

And you know 'M3GAN' is already a hit because a sequel (M3GAN 2.0) is due January 17, 2025.

Buy or rent digitally on Amazon (opens in new tab) and other services starting today (Jan. 24)

You People (Netflix)

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris' feature-length directorial debut You People is all about the culture clash at the center of a budding relationship. As a result of Ezra (Jonah Hill) and Amira (Lauren London) skipping over anything close to a regular courtship, Ezra is only really getting to know her parents because he's ready to propose. And so, her Black family is going to meet his Jewish family, which will set off everybody's pressure-points.

For starters, Amira's dad (Eddie Murphy) is not exactly ready to call Ezra his son. Meanwhile, Ezra's parents (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovony) don't really know how to talk to Amira without making everyone uncomfortable.

Watch on Netflix (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Jan. 27)

Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video)

One part traditional big-budget rom-com (hi Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel) and one part 'The White Lotus' (the above trailer leads with a singing Jennifer Coolidge), Shotgun Wedding looks to be utter chaos in the best way. Coolidge is Josh's mom Carol, and after she annoys all the guests ... she continues to be a pest when masked gunmen hold the wedding hostage.

Filled with a strong supporting cast — including Lenny Kravitz, D'Arcy Carden and Cheech Marin — 'Shotgun Wedding' looks to be the rom com for people who also want some explosions with their entertainment.

Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Jan. 13)

Tár (Peacock)

Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) is a rockstar in the world of classical music. The first female chief conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic — and such an icon that she's got a new book called Tár on Tár — Lydia is a queen in her industry. But, as 'Tár' signals early, there's a lot happening when the great one isn't watching. A whisper campaign about her wrong doings with former pupils, and social media posts that frame her as more antagonistic to them in classes than she already is, threaten to undo what Lydia has spent decades building.

An intense film, and one that never demands the audience look at its central figure as a true villain, 'Tár' is a top contender for many Oscars with good reason. Blanchett's measured yet commanding performance, for example, places her as a frontrunner for Best Actress awards.

Watch it on Peacock (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Jan. 27)

Teen Wolf: The Movie (Paramount Plus)

Sure, we're weeks away from the next full moon, but that's not stopping the return of the repeatedly resurgent Teen Wolf series. And the good news is that much of the original cast of the recent series is coming back. That includes Crystal Reed as Allison Argent. Yes, long-time fans may have just tilted their heads and said "huh?" with good reason. That surprise is the kind of treat that will hopefully reduce the frustrations around Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O’Brien) not returning.

This film, which takes place years after the series finale, will bring tons of monsters into Beacon Hills. So, expect banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds kitsunes and much more. Unsurprisingly, a big new super-evil force is threatening the peace, and it will all fall to Scott McCall (the returning Tyler Posey) to unite many an old friend to stop it.

Watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) starting Thursday (Jan. 26)

Life Upside Down (Digital)

With Better Call Saul finished, we all need to find our Bob Odenkirk fix we didn't know we needed. Enter Life Upside Down, a movie about three couples whose lives were not in a great place before March 2020.

Odenkirk plays Jonathan, an artist who is in dire need of some sales as his gallery is in a rough financial status. And then, once the lockdown isolations hit, Jonathan's issues with his wife — as well as the problems the other two couples they know are going through — rise up when there's no way to avoid each other.

Buy or rent on Amazon (opens in new tab) starting Friday (Jan. 27)

The Lair (Shudder, AMC Plus)

While 'M3GAN' is a horror movie that non-horror fans could enjoy, 'The Lair' is definitely for the scary movie crowd. In 'The Lair,' Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Charlotte Kirk) is shot down over Afghanistan only to find herself in a dark and secret bunker where monsters live. Or at least they look like monsters, as one military expert tells her that these are actually men

Or, well, they were human. Directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent), 'The Lair' looks to be filled with thrills and a little campy energy too.

Watch on AMC Plus (opens in new tab) or Shudder (opens in new tab) starting Thursday (Jan. 26)